Compulink Systems Ltd merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.37
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
19.02
Net Worth
29.39
Minority Interest
Debt
2.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
32.31
Fixed Assets
13.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.26
Networking Capital
6.7
Inventories
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.15
Sundry Creditors
-1.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.4
Cash
3.9
Total Assets
32.31
