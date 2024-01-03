iifl-logo-icon 1
Compulink Systems Ltd merged Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

10.37

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

19.02

Net Worth

29.39

Minority Interest

Debt

2.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

Total Liabilities

32.31

Fixed Assets

13.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.26

Networking Capital

6.7

Inventories

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.73

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.15

Sundry Creditors

-1.78

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.4

Cash

3.9

Total Assets

32.31

