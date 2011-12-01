Computech International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.52
11.52
11.52
11.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62.38
-56.22
-49.06
-22.17
Net Worth
-50.86
-44.7
-37.54
-10.65
Minority Interest
Debt
42.3
39.67
37.28
34.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.12
-1.16
0
Total Liabilities
-8.39
-4.91
-1.42
23.99
Fixed Assets
1.2
1.33
1.46
1.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.27
Networking Capital
-9.75
-6.39
-3.05
21.94
Inventories
1.67
1.67
1.62
2.09
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.3
0.11
30.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.78
0.79
1.15
1.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.45
-0.45
-3.53
-9.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.75
-8.7
-2.4
-2.53
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.04
0.05
Total Assets
-8.39
-4.91
-1.42
23.99
