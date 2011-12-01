iifl-logo-icon 1
Computech International Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

11.52

11.52

11.52

11.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-62.38

-56.22

-49.06

-22.17

Net Worth

-50.86

-44.7

-37.54

-10.65

Minority Interest

Debt

42.3

39.67

37.28

34.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.17

0.12

-1.16

0

Total Liabilities

-8.39

-4.91

-1.42

23.99

Fixed Assets

1.2

1.33

1.46

1.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.27

Networking Capital

-9.75

-6.39

-3.05

21.94

Inventories

1.67

1.67

1.62

2.09

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.3

0.11

30.59

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.78

0.79

1.15

1.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.45

-0.45

-3.53

-9.31

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.75

-8.7

-2.4

-2.53

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.04

0.05

Total Assets

-8.39

-4.91

-1.42

23.99

