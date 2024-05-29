To the Members of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Limited Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Coromandel Agro-Products and Oils Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,

2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its net profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of

Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significant in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have to identify the matters depending on the facts and circumstances of the entity. Based on the audit performed there are no key audit matters to communicate as there are no significant audit judgements relating to areas in the Standalone Financial Statements that involved significant management judgement including accounting estimates that have been identified as having high estimation and uncertainty.

4. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,

Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditor’s report we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Management’s Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the

Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

6. Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone financial statements- Refer Note No.2.30 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has no long term contract including derivative contracts requiring disclosure of material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company and the Company has transferred the same as per the provisions stipulated.

iv. a. The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

- directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note no 2.9 and 2.15 to the standalone financial statements

a. The Company has not declared any interim dividend during the year

b. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors ) Rules , 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test check and as communicated by the company, the accounting software has feature recording audit trial (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year and the audit trial is not disabled at the data base level and the application layer of the accounting software relating to revenue, trade receivables and general ledger.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For NATARAJA IYER & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS ICAI FRN : 002413S Sd/- (E.SRI RANGANATH) Place : Hyderabad PARTNER Date : 29.05.2024 ICAI Membership No. 013924 UDIN : 24013924BKFHGB2379

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of Coromandel

Agro-Products and Oils Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Manor Estates and Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility For Internal Financial Controls :

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility :

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depends on our judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements :

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that;

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements :

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion :

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For NATARAJA IYER & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS ICAI FRN : 002413S Sd/- (E.SRI RANGANATH) PARTNER Place : Hyderabad ICAI Membership No. 013924 Date : 29-05-2024 UDIN : 24013924BKFHGB2379

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date to the members of Coromandel

Agro-Products and Oils Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the information examined by us in the course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief we report that: (i) a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, Plant and Equipment. B. The company does not have intangible assets hence records are not maintained. b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment under which these assets are verified in a phased manner over a reasonable period of years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. As informed the company carried out physical verification of property, Plant and Equipment and no discrepancies noticed on such verification. c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties which are included under the head Property Plant & Equipment in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company. In respect of the immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed under Property Plant and Equipment in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the company. d) The company has not revalued its Property Plant and Equipment during the year. e) As informed there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) a) As informed, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory during the year and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of physical verification is appropriate and as observed discrepancies noticed are below 10% in aggregate value of each class of inventory. b) According to the information and explanation given to us the company during the year has been sanctioned working capital limits from banks in excess of five crores. The quarterly statements submitted to the bank are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence sub clauses (a) to (f) of clause (iii) of the order are not applicable to the company for the year. (iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not given any loans, investments, guarantees, and security, in terms of provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence clause (iv) is not applicable to the company for the year.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year as per provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act. Hence clause (v) is not applicable to the company for the year.

(vi) As informed, the company has made and maintained cost records and accounts as specified by the Central Government under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate/ complete.

(vii) (a) The company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues such as income-tax, duty of custom, goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance and cess with the appropriate authorities; According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, Cess and other material statutory dues, were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The statutory dues outstanding in respect of duty of exercise and service tax on account of dispute are as follows :

Period Forum where pending Case No. Total Demand Rupees Paid Rupees 01.01.2012 to 31.03.2012 CESTAT, HYDERABAD CESTAT APPEAL NO. ST/21420/2015-DB Dt : 03.08.2015 4,27,622 2,13,811 2017-18 to 2020-21 Additional Commissioner (ST), Vijayawada MA37092300/5369O/5378P/53820/5386S Dt: 07.09.2023 66,26,353 2,99,614

(viii) As per the information and explanations given to us there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) As per the information and explanations given to us the company has borrowed loans from banks. However, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the repayment of interest thereon.

b) As informed the company was not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender during the year.

c) As per the information and explanations given to us, during the year no term loans were availed by the company, hence nothing to report under this sub-clause.

d) As per the information and explanation given to us the company has not applied short term funds for long term purposes.

e) The company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence the company has no obligation to take any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of such entities.

f) The company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence raising of loans on the pledge of securities held in such entity does not arise.

(x) a) The company has not raised moneys by way of Initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments.

b) The Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year hence reporting on compliance of provisions of Sections 42 and 62 of the Act and utilization of such funds does not arise.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) As per the information and explanations given to us there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per section 406 of the Act, and hence the subclauses (a) to (c) of (xii) are not applicable to the company. (xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and details have been disclosed in the standalone Financial Statements to the extent possible and in respect of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has an audit committee and compliances as required under the act have been carried out. (xiv) As per the information and explanation given to us the company has internal audit system commensurate to the size and nature of its business and we have considered the reports of internal audit for the period under audit.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them with regard to the provisions of section 192. (xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence the sub-clause (b)(c)(d) are not applicable to the company. (xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year however in the immediately preceding financial year the company incurred a cash loss.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) As per the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 135 of the act are not applicable to the company as the company had incurred loss in the immediately preceding financial year. (b)The company has no obligation for compliance of provision of section 135(6) of the companies Act 2013 as the provision of section 135 do not apply to the company in lieu of loss in the immediately preceding financial year.