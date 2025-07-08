iifl-logo
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd Share Price Live

2.58
(-30.46%)
Jan 19, 2017|10:07:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.58
  • Day's High2.58
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.71
  • Day's Low2.58
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value354.76
  • EPS47.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

2.58

Prev. Close

3.71

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.58

Day's Low

2.58

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

354.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.2

P/E

0.05

EPS

47.66

Divi. Yield

0

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

19 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:54 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.02%

Non-Promoter- 8.00%

Institutions: 8.00%

Non-Institutions: 18.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.79

0.79

0.79

0.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.64

22.42

24.38

17.76

Net Worth

24.43

23.21

25.17

18.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

118.35

98.2

68.15

102.35

yoy growth (%)

20.51

44.09

-33.41

-27.49

Raw materials

-94.47

-87.33

-63.95

-90.06

As % of sales

79.82

88.92

93.83

87.98

Employee costs

-1.49

-1.39

-1.66

-1.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.89

0.6

-6.7

0.02

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.74

-1.01

-1.01

Tax paid

-0.6

-0.21

0.93

-0.05

Working capital

-0.08

-8.85

-11.39

1.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.51

44.09

-33.41

-27.49

Op profit growth

324.36

-154.27

-270.91

-10.73

EBIT growth

431.31

-133.48

-396.18

-36.4

Net profit growth

1,812.26

-106.61

21,613.05

-104.75

No Record Found

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

316.45

23.254,669.0135.2804,323.558.13

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

459.5

01,285.950.1090.5711.22

Modi Naturals Ltd

487

83.39637.72-0.090104.6276.6

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

113

15.29566.174.950.27200.0542.29

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

209.9

25.69464.283.610143.0537.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Maddi Venkateswara Rao

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sekhar Meadam

Independent Non Exe. Director

R Lakshmi Sarada

Independent Non Exe. Director

L Shyam Prasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radha Rani Singhal

Additional Director

V Bhargavi

Additional Director

Maddula Durga Sushma

Registered Office

12-B Skylark Apartments,

Basheer Bagh,

Telangana - 500029

Tel: 91-040-2322-8713/8714

Website: http://www.capol.in

Email: capol@mlgroup.com

Registrar Office

3rd Flr 306 Rightwin,

Amrutha Ville, Somajiguda,

Hyderabad-500082

Tel: 91-40-23374967/23370

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Limited (CAPOL) was incorporated in December 12, 1975. The Company is a manufacturer of extracting oil, de-oiled cake and other joint products from cotton seeds since...
Reports by Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd share price today?

The Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd is ₹0.20 Cr. as of 19 Jan ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd is 0.05 and 0.01 as of 19 Jan ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 19 Jan ‘17

What is the CAGR of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd?

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.01%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.03 %
Institutions - 8.01 %
Public - 18.96 %

