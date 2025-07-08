Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹2.58
Prev. Close₹3.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.58
Day's Low₹2.58
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹354.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.2
P/E0.05
EPS47.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.79
0.79
0.79
0.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.64
22.42
24.38
17.76
Net Worth
24.43
23.21
25.17
18.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
118.35
98.2
68.15
102.35
yoy growth (%)
20.51
44.09
-33.41
-27.49
Raw materials
-94.47
-87.33
-63.95
-90.06
As % of sales
79.82
88.92
93.83
87.98
Employee costs
-1.49
-1.39
-1.66
-1.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.89
0.6
-6.7
0.02
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.74
-1.01
-1.01
Tax paid
-0.6
-0.21
0.93
-0.05
Working capital
-0.08
-8.85
-11.39
1.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.51
44.09
-33.41
-27.49
Op profit growth
324.36
-154.27
-270.91
-10.73
EBIT growth
431.31
-133.48
-396.18
-36.4
Net profit growth
1,812.26
-106.61
21,613.05
-104.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
316.45
|23.25
|4,669.01
|35.28
|0
|4,323.5
|58.13
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
459.5
|0
|1,285.95
|0.1
|0
|90.57
|11.22
Modi Naturals Ltd
487
|83.39
|637.72
|-0.09
|0
|104.62
|76.6
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
113
|15.29
|566.17
|4.95
|0.27
|200.05
|42.29
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
209.9
|25.69
|464.28
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|37.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Maddi Venkateswara Rao
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sekhar Meadam
Independent Non Exe. Director
R Lakshmi Sarada
Independent Non Exe. Director
L Shyam Prasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radha Rani Singhal
Additional Director
V Bhargavi
Additional Director
Maddula Durga Sushma
12-B Skylark Apartments,
Basheer Bagh,
Telangana - 500029
Tel: 91-040-2322-8713/8714
Website: http://www.capol.in
Email: capol@mlgroup.com
3rd Flr 306 Rightwin,
Amrutha Ville, Somajiguda,
Hyderabad-500082
Tel: 91-40-23374967/23370
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Limited (CAPOL) was incorporated in December 12, 1975. The Company is a manufacturer of extracting oil, de-oiled cake and other joint products from cotton seeds since...
Read More
