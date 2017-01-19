Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.89
0.6
-6.7
0.02
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.74
-1.01
-1.01
Tax paid
-0.6
-0.21
0.93
-0.05
Working capital
-0.08
-8.85
-11.39
1.2
Other operating items
Operating
6.47
-9.2
-18.17
0.15
Capital expenditure
0.23
0
0
-13.45
Free cash flow
6.7
-9.19
-18.16
-13.29
Equity raised
21.08
20.26
31.58
31.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.14
-2.76
-5.69
12.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.92
8.3
7.73
30.66
