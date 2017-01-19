Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
118.35
98.2
68.15
102.35
yoy growth (%)
20.51
44.09
-33.41
-27.49
Raw materials
-94.47
-87.33
-63.95
-90.06
As % of sales
79.82
88.92
93.83
87.98
Employee costs
-1.49
-1.39
-1.66
-1.61
As % of sales
1.26
1.42
2.44
1.58
Other costs
-12.87
-7.23
-6.66
-8.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.87
7.36
9.77
8.07
Operating profit
9.5
2.23
-4.12
2.41
OPM
8.02
2.28
-6.05
2.35
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.74
-1.01
-1.01
Interest expense
-0.96
-1.06
-1.72
-1.65
Other income
0.09
0.16
0.16
0.28
Profit before tax
7.89
0.6
-6.7
0.02
Taxes
-0.6
-0.21
0.93
-0.05
Tax rate
-7.64
-36.51
-13.99
-202.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.29
0.38
-5.76
-0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.29
0.38
-5.76
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
1,812.26
-106.61
21,613.05
-104.75
NPM
6.16
0.38
-8.46
-0.02
