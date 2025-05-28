|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2025
|19 May 2025
|Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve TO APPROVE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31-03-2025 AND TO CONSIDER FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31-03-2025 FINAL DIVIDEND OF RS.2/- PER EQUITY SHARE HAVING FACE VALUE OF RS. 10/- EACH FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31-03-2025 SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF SHARE HOLDERS AT THE ENSUING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Apr 2025
|28 Apr 2025
|Appointment of Mr. Kothuri Satyanarayana, as Chief Financial Officer of the Compnay with effect from 28-04-2025 Shifting of Registered office of the company from the state of telangana to andhra pradesh with effect from 28-04-2025
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2025
|22 Jan 2025
|COROMANDEL AGRO PRODUCTS & OILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve TO APPROVE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31-12-2024 BOARD MEETING OUTCOME-CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE AND INTIMATION ABOUT CHANGES IN DIRECTORATE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (LISTING REGULATIONS) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|COROMANDEL AGRO PRODUCTS & OILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO APPROVE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30-09-2024 CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT- CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE AND INTIMATION ABOUT CHANGES IN DIRECTORATE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF REGULATION 30 OF SEBI. APPOINTMENTS OF 3 NON-EXECUTIVE ADDITONAL DIRECTORS AND NON-EXECUTIVE INDIPENDENT DIRECTORS AND RESIGNATION OF SRI MADDI RAMESH AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COPMANY DUE TO HIS PERSONAL REASONS. RESULTS-FINANCIAL RESULTS30-09-2024 RESULTS-FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|COROMANDEL AGRO PRODUCTS & OILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO APPROVE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30-06-2024 Newspaper publication - INC-26 regarding shifting of Registered Office from Hyderabad, Telangana State to Chirala, Andhra Pradesh State. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) Results-Financial Results for 30-06-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
