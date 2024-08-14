|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|AGM 12/08/2024 48th AGM results along with Scrutinizers report. Scrutinizer report along with Voting results of 48th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
