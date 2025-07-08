Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Limited (CAPOL) was incorporated in December 12, 1975. The Company is a manufacturer of extracting oil, de-oiled cake and other joint products from cotton seeds since 1976. The company extracts and refines cotton seed oil having a plant in Andhra Pradesh.The company plant have a storage capacity of 2,100 tonnes for different types of oil. Today, it is a multi product company with equipment to process all kinds of oil seeds. Extreme care is taken at every stage in the process of production,right from selection of raw material to packaging the products. This is ensured by using some of the latest equipment, minimum human intervention and rigorous application of quality control processes that the final product conforms to all appropriate standards. The by-products of the process in form of linters, hulls and de-oiled cakes are in high demand in many parts of the world. The company also operates in the business of seed processing and wind turbine generators.
