ON QUARTERLY AND YEAR TO DATE STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

As pn 31ti: March, 2022 of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEB1 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements! Regulations, 2015. as amended

To

The Board of Directors, Corporate Courier and Cargo Limited Mumbai

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone quarterly financial results of Corporate Courier and Cargo Limited (the Company) for the quarter ended 31st March,. 2022 and the year to date results for the period from 01st April 2021 to 31s- March 2022, attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and ta the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except the possible effects of the matters described in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" para below these standalone financial results:

i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

ii. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the quarter ended 31st March, 2022 as well as the year to date results for the period from 01!t April, 2D21 to 315; March, 2022.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

i. We draw your attention to note no 6 wherein the company has accounted for Goods and service tax (GST) liability amounting to Rs. 42,09,537/- for the years upto 31st March 2022 without obtaining GST registration. Consequently it has not discharged the said liability. The resultant impact of the same along with interest, late fees, ^penalty (if any), on the statement of profit and loss, retained earnings and the related disclosures forming part of their financial statement could not be ascertained.

ii. We draw your attention to note no 8 wherein advance amounting to Rs. 64,50,455/- has been given to a party for which no confirmation has been obtained. In the absence of confirmation we are unable to verify the recoverability of the same However the management is confident about its readability. Further in the absence of appropriate audit evidence on its recoverability we are unable to comment on carrying value at the year end and its resultant impact on the statement of profit and loss, retained earnings and the related disclosures forming part of their financial statement.

iii. Also we draw attention to the fact that the company has defaulted in complying with the provisions of section 138(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 which require the Company to appoint an Internal Auditor

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis For our qualified opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note No 4 of the statement regarding accumulated loss of the Company is Rs. 6,60,29,131/- (Previous Year Rs. 6,55,15,485). The Companys current assets exceeds its current liabilities as at 31s: March, 2022 but only without considering the liability as discussed in basis of Qualified Opinion section above. These conditions along with other matters set forth in such note indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant douht about the Companys ability to continue as going concern. However in view of the continued availability of financial support from directors as described in the aforesaid note, the management is of the view that the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter

Emphasis of Matter

a) We draw attention to Mote No 7 of the statement where in the Company has not paid Tax deduction at source (TDS) amounting to Rs. 4,18,257/-, further interest, penalty liability if any shall be accounted for as an when paid, amount not ascertained.

b) We draw attention to Note No 9 of the statement wherein during the year two independent directors has been resigned with effect from 3Q1 June, 2021 from the Company.

c) We draw your attention to Note No 10 to the annual financial results, which describes the fact that the pandemic Covid-19 would cause various economic and social disruption to the Company impacting trade receivables and carrying value of all other assets, consumer demand, commodity prices, personnel available for work and access to offices. The impact may be different from that estimated as at the approval of the financial results and the Company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

These quarterly financial results as well as the year to date standalone financial results have been prepared on the basis of the interim financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection arid application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Soard of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either Intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

A jditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial esults as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to ssue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, Individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the companys internal control.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The Statement includes the financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2022, being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subject to limited review by us.