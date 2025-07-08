Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹3.04
Prev. Close₹3.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.49
Day's High₹3.24
Day's Low₹2.98
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.18
7.18
7.18
7.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.6
-6.55
-6.82
-6.82
Net Worth
0.58
0.63
0.35
0.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.22
0.12
0.38
0.48
yoy growth (%)
920.35
-68.52
-21.58
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
0
0
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.27
0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.25
0
-0.05
0
Working capital
0.32
-0.37
0.42
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
920.35
-68.52
-21.58
0
Op profit growth
-914.61
-100.51
66.36
-0.81
EBIT growth
-926.93
-100.51
61.51
-0.79
Net profit growth
-19,080.76
-100.63
28.84
-0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
598.45
|35.14
|45,579.03
|302.14
|0.27
|2,281.37
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
408.95
|153.16
|30,519.26
|-16.54
|0
|2,022.05
|132.06
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
249.85
|254.95
|27,683.17
|35.39
|0
|130.1
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,606.5
|64.08
|15,677.22
|53.22
|0.38
|1,417.32
|684.05
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,143.35
|22.49
|8,921.64
|90.5
|0.69
|1,004.5
|253.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ritesh Patel
Director & CFO
Akash Patel
Independent Director
Ashok Padmane
Independent Director
Sanjay Bhide
Independent Director
Vaishali Wadhe
19 Parsi Panchayat Road,
Andheri East,
Maharashtra - 400068
Tel: -
Website: http://www.corporate-couriers.com
Email: corporatecourier34@yahoo.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd. was originally incorporated as Premier Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd. on 1st July 1986 in the State of Maharashtra and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company...
Read More
Reports by Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.