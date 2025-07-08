iifl-logo
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd Share Price Live

2.98
(-4.79%)
Mar 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open3.04
  • Day's High3.24
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.13
  • Day's Low2.98
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd KEY RATIOS

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:11 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 93.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

7.18

7.18

7.18

7.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.6

-6.55

-6.82

-6.82

Net Worth

0.58

0.63

0.35

0.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.22

0.12

0.38

0.48

yoy growth (%)

920.35

-68.52

-21.58

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

0

0

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.27

0.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.25

0

-0.05

0

Working capital

0.32

-0.37

0.42

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

920.35

-68.52

-21.58

0

Op profit growth

-914.61

-100.51

66.36

-0.81

EBIT growth

-926.93

-100.51

61.51

-0.79

Net profit growth

-19,080.76

-100.63

28.84

-0.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

598.45

35.1445,579.03302.140.272,281.37162.14

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

408.95

153.1630,519.26-16.5402,022.05132.06

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

249.85

254.9527,683.1735.390130.142.05

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,606.5

64.0815,677.2253.220.381,417.32684.05

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,143.35

22.498,921.6490.50.691,004.5253.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ritesh Patel

Director & CFO

Akash Patel

Independent Director

Ashok Padmane

Independent Director

Sanjay Bhide

Independent Director

Vaishali Wadhe

Registered Office

19 Parsi Panchayat Road,

Andheri East,

Maharashtra - 400068

Tel: -

Website: http://www.corporate-couriers.com

Email: corporatecourier34@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd. was originally incorporated as Premier Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd. on 1st July 1986 in the State of Maharashtra and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company...
Read More

Reports by Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd share price today?

The Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd is ₹2.15 Cr. as of 04 Mar ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd is 0 and 3.88 as of 04 Mar ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Mar ‘24

What is the CAGR of Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd?

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.15%, 3 Years at -5.40%, 1 Year at -44.81%, 6 Month at -3.56%, 3 Month at 25.21% and 1 Month at -9.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.99 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 93.77 %

