Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.22
0.12
0.38
0.48
yoy growth (%)
920.35
-68.52
-21.58
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
0
0
-0.05
As % of sales
4.7
0
0
11.21
Other costs
-1.15
-0.12
-0.1
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.35
101.17
27.36
54.55
Operating profit
0.01
0
0.27
0.16
OPM
0.93
-1.17
72.63
34.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.27
0.17
Taxes
0.25
0
-0.05
0
Tax rate
2,195.31
0
-20.22
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
0
0.22
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.26
0
0.22
0.17
yoy growth (%)
-19,080.76
-100.63
28.84
-0.04
NPM
21.89
-1.17
57.94
35.26
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.