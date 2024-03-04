iifl-logo
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.22

0.12

0.38

0.48

yoy growth (%)

920.35

-68.52

-21.58

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

0

0

-0.05

As % of sales

4.7

0

0

11.21

Other costs

-1.15

-0.12

-0.1

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.35

101.17

27.36

54.55

Operating profit

0.01

0

0.27

0.16

OPM

0.93

-1.17

72.63

34.23

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.27

0.17

Taxes

0.25

0

-0.05

0

Tax rate

2,195.31

0

-20.22

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

0

0.22

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.26

0

0.22

0.17

yoy growth (%)

-19,080.76

-100.63

28.84

-0.04

NPM

21.89

-1.17

57.94

35.26

