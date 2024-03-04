Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.27
0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.25
0
-0.05
0
Working capital
0.32
-0.37
0.42
0
Other operating items
Operating
0.58
-0.37
0.64
0.17
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.58
-0.37
0.64
0.17
Equity raised
-13.63
-13.33
-12.7
-14.6
Investing
0
0
-0.11
0.1
Financing
0.06
0.07
0.07
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-12.99
-13.64
-12.1
-14.33
