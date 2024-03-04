iifl-logo
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd Balance Sheet

2.98
(-4.79%)
Mar 4, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

7.18

7.18

7.18

7.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.6

-6.55

-6.82

-6.82

Net Worth

0.58

0.63

0.35

0.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0.32

0.06

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.9

0.69

0.35

0.35

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.87

0.64

0.33

0.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.66

0.45

0.35

0.36

Debtor Days

134.14

1,064.58

Other Current Assets

0.7

0.54

0.23

0.23

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.11

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

32.79

30.41

Other Current Liabilities

-0.47

-0.24

-0.24

-0.24

Cash

0.02

0.04

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

0.89

0.68

0.35

0.36

