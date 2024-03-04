Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.18
7.18
7.18
7.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.6
-6.55
-6.82
-6.82
Net Worth
0.58
0.63
0.35
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0.32
0.06
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.9
0.69
0.35
0.35
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.87
0.64
0.33
0.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.66
0.45
0.35
0.36
Debtor Days
134.14
1,064.58
Other Current Assets
0.7
0.54
0.23
0.23
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.11
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
32.79
30.41
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-0.24
-0.24
-0.24
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
0.89
0.68
0.35
0.36
No Record Found
