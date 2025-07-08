Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd Summary

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd. was originally incorporated as Premier Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd. on 1st July 1986 in the State of Maharashtra and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company by obtaining a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 3rd October 1994. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Premier Corporate Services Ltd. to Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd and a Certificate of Change of Name was obtained on 5th October 1994. The Company then came out with a Public Issue of 22,00,000 Equity Shares on 19th December 1994. The Company was promoted by T Raghavan Sarathy and R Kalyanaraman. Unfortunately due to an unsuccessful association with the International collaborator and other market related factors post 1995, the Company was unable to sustain itself in the market. However, the Company was rechristened as Corporate Courier and Cargo Ltd. and in year 2011, there has been a positive resurgence due to encouraging trends in the Courier and Cargo industry.The Company, now operates courier services for companies, corporations, firms/concerns and individuals, and undertakes brokerage and commission business and express parcel services. In 1992, TNT Express Worldwide, a global transportation giant appointed the Company as its Distribution Agent in India. During year 1995-96, Airwings Ltd, Bangalore became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company .The Company started the Construction and allied business in the mid of FY 16-17. Thereafter, it ventured into Engineering Service business in last quarter of FY 16-17.