TO THE MEMBERS OF CRAZY INFOTECH LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CRAZY INFOTECH LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2017 and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2017, its loss for the period ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2017, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B; and g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund.

Sd/- For Ramraj & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRNo.002839S) Place: Chennai. Date: 2nd May 2017 Sd/- A.Amarnatha Reddy Partner (M No. 213102)

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of CRAZY INFOTECH LIMITED on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017]

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and Explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that: i. In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets. (b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with the phased programme of verification adopted by the management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) As explained to us, there are no immovable properties held by the company and hence reporting on the same does not arise. ii. As explained to us, there are no inventories held by the company and hence reporting on the same does not arise. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made. v. The company has not received any public deposits during the year. vi. As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, employees state insurance (ESI), Investor Education and Protection Fund, Income-tax, Tax deducted at sources, Tax collected at source, Professional Tax, Sales Tax, value added tax (VAT), Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, sales tax, VAT, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears /were outstanding as at 31 March, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, excepting the following disputed liabilities as at 31.03.2017:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum dispute pending where is Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Rs.76,88,202/- FY- 2006-07 Honble High Court of Madras

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. viii. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable. ix. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable. x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the

Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act 1934.g the year, so this para of order is not applicable.

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CRAZY INFOTECH LIMITED (‘the Company) as of 31st March 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.