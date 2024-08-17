iifl-logo-icon 1
Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|01:31:49 PM

Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.11

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.27

P/E

19

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:30 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.10%

Non-Promoter- 99.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

6.69

6.69

6.69

6.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.44

-7.22

-6.99

-7.41

Net Worth

-0.75

-0.52

-0.3

-0.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.11

0.12

0.09

0

yoy growth (%)

-3.4

27.87

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.06

-0.06

0

As % of sales

85.23

53.56

64.45

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.23

-0.27

-0.68

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.21

-0.47

Tax paid

0

0

0.04

0.06

Working capital

-0.04

-0.02

0.61

-0.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.4

27.87

0

-100

Op profit growth

-4.78

46.97

-70.83

37.98

EBIT growth

-4.52

-17.41

-59.47

81.91

Net profit growth

-4.52

-2.12

-62.2

-93.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009

Gross Sales

11.97

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

11.97

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anamika

Independent Director

Rashmi Katyal

Director

Karan Singh

Director

Priyanka Gautam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chanchal Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd

Summary

Crazy Infotech Limited is one of the most mature Total IT Solutions company in India. The Company is engaged in the business of sale of computer hardware and peripherals and annual maintenance; mini Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software development and networking solutions; information technology (IT) education and training from basics to advanced courses, and job portal for the placement and recruitment. It has three segments: computer hardware, software development and IT training. The Company is also engaged in customized software development, Web development and Website design with interactive flash and multimedia animation, system integration, networking solutions, corporate training, web promotion and consultancy services. It has four services: Infra management services, Engineering services, Technology offerings and Domain Services. Animantz Creative Animators Private Limited is the subsidiary of the Company. The company is a proactive organization based in Chennai, India. The company has also launched various initiatives in the area of corporate training and IT education. This has brought the company as a benchmark for Training solutions by some of the biggest names of the global corporate world and Govt. Institutions.
