SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.27
P/E19
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
6.69
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.44
-7.22
-6.99
-7.41
Net Worth
-0.75
-0.52
-0.3
-0.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.11
0.12
0.09
0
yoy growth (%)
-3.4
27.87
0
-100
Raw materials
-0.1
-0.06
-0.06
0
As % of sales
85.23
53.56
64.45
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.23
-0.27
-0.68
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.21
-0.47
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
0.06
Working capital
-0.04
-0.02
0.61
-0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.4
27.87
0
-100
Op profit growth
-4.78
46.97
-70.83
37.98
EBIT growth
-4.52
-17.41
-59.47
81.91
Net profit growth
-4.52
-2.12
-62.2
-93.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
11.97
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
11.97
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anamika
Independent Director
Rashmi Katyal
Director
Karan Singh
Director
Priyanka Gautam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chanchal Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd
Summary
Crazy Infotech Limited is one of the most mature Total IT Solutions company in India. The Company is engaged in the business of sale of computer hardware and peripherals and annual maintenance; mini Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software development and networking solutions; information technology (IT) education and training from basics to advanced courses, and job portal for the placement and recruitment. It has three segments: computer hardware, software development and IT training. The Company is also engaged in customized software development, Web development and Website design with interactive flash and multimedia animation, system integration, networking solutions, corporate training, web promotion and consultancy services. It has four services: Infra management services, Engineering services, Technology offerings and Domain Services. Animantz Creative Animators Private Limited is the subsidiary of the Company. The company is a proactive organization based in Chennai, India. The company has also launched various initiatives in the area of corporate training and IT education. This has brought the company as a benchmark for Training solutions by some of the biggest names of the global corporate world and Govt. Institutions.
Read More
