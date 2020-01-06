iifl-logo-icon 1
Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 6, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.11

0.12

0.09

0

yoy growth (%)

-3.4

27.87

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.06

-0.06

0

As % of sales

85.23

53.56

64.45

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

As % of sales

15.1

14.58

39.37

0

Other costs

-0.08

-0.12

-0.05

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

71.39

104.61

59.48

0

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.08

-0.06

-0.2

OPM

-71.72

-72.77

-63.31

0

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.21

-0.47

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.23

-0.27

-0.68

Taxes

0

0

0.04

0.06

Tax rate

0

0

-15.61

-9.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.21

-0.23

-0.23

-0.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.21

-0.23

-0.23

-0.62

yoy growth (%)

-4.52

-2.12

-62.2

-93.71

NPM

-184.22

-186.38

-243.52

0

