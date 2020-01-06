Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.11
0.12
0.09
0
yoy growth (%)
-3.4
27.87
0
-100
Raw materials
-0.1
-0.06
-0.06
0
As % of sales
85.23
53.56
64.45
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
As % of sales
15.1
14.58
39.37
0
Other costs
-0.08
-0.12
-0.05
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
71.39
104.61
59.48
0
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.08
-0.06
-0.2
OPM
-71.72
-72.77
-63.31
0
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.21
-0.47
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.23
-0.27
-0.68
Taxes
0
0
0.04
0.06
Tax rate
0
0
-15.61
-9.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.21
-0.23
-0.23
-0.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.21
-0.23
-0.23
-0.62
yoy growth (%)
-4.52
-2.12
-62.2
-93.71
NPM
-184.22
-186.38
-243.52
0
