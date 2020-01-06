iifl-logo-icon 1
Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|01:31:49 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd

Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.23

-0.27

-0.68

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.21

-0.47

Tax paid

0

0

0.04

0.06

Working capital

-0.04

-0.02

0.61

-0.5

Other operating items

Operating

-0.39

-0.39

0.15

-1.59

Capital expenditure

0.75

0

-0.75

-0.94

Free cash flow

0.35

-0.39

-0.59

-2.53

Equity raised

-14.44

-13.98

-14.16

-13.56

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.73

1.61

1.53

1.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-12.35

-12.76

-13.22

-14.62

QUICKLINKS FOR Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd

