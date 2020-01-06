Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.23
-0.27
-0.68
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.21
-0.47
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
0.06
Working capital
-0.04
-0.02
0.61
-0.5
Other operating items
Operating
-0.39
-0.39
0.15
-1.59
Capital expenditure
0.75
0
-0.75
-0.94
Free cash flow
0.35
-0.39
-0.59
-2.53
Equity raised
-14.44
-13.98
-14.16
-13.56
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.73
1.61
1.53
1.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-12.35
-12.76
-13.22
-14.62
