Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|01:31:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

6.69

6.69

6.69

6.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.44

-7.22

-6.99

-7.41

Net Worth

-0.75

-0.52

-0.3

-0.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0.89

0.84

0.77

0.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.04

Total Liabilities

0.14

0.31

0.47

0.08

Fixed Assets

0

0.13

0.27

0.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.14

0.18

0.21

-0.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0.19

0.22

0.28

Debtor Days

459.31

561.99

832.12

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.67

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

0.14

0.31

0.48

0.1

Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd

