Crazy Infra & Infomedia Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
6.69
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.44
-7.22
-6.99
-7.41
Net Worth
-0.75
-0.52
-0.3
-0.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0.89
0.84
0.77
0.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
0.14
0.31
0.47
0.08
Fixed Assets
0
0.13
0.27
0.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.14
0.18
0.21
-0.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0.19
0.22
0.28
Debtor Days
459.31
561.99
832.12
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.67
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
0.14
0.31
0.48
0.1
