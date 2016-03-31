INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

To

The Members of Creative Merchants Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Creative Merchants Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS Financial Statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), Profit (financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income), cash flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in theStandalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the company for the year ended 31st March 2017 and the transition date opening balance sheet as 1st April 2016 included in these

Ind AS financial statements, are based on the previously issued statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards), Rules, 2006 audited by another firm of auditors for the year ended on 31.03.2016 expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS, which have been audited by us.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order")

issued by Central Government of India in terms of sub-Section (11) of section

143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure-1", a statement on the matters specified in

paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-2".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;