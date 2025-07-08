iifl-logo
Creative Merchants Ltd Share Price Live

35.5
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.5
  • Day's High35.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close35.5
  • Day's Low35.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.3
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Creative Merchants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

35.5

Prev. Close

35.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

35.5

Day's Low

35.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.75

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Creative Merchants Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Creative Merchants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Creative Merchants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:54 PM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.32%

Non-Institutions: 93.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Creative Merchants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.15

0.14

0.13

0.12

Net Worth

5.15

5.14

5.13

5.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.09

23.59

51.11

11.34

yoy growth (%)

-91.11

-53.84

350.42

1,442.59

Raw materials

-2.2

-23.41

-50.91

-11.31

As % of sales

105.05

99.23

99.6

99.68

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.02

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.02

0.07

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

-1.04

1.08

-1.46

1.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.11

-53.84

350.42

1,442.59

Op profit growth

475.46

20.03

11,219.37

-100.37

EBIT growth

-1.31

-52.46

-67.28

141.62

Net profit growth

-15.79

-44.56

-73.11

149.64

No Record Found

Creative Merchants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Creative Merchants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director

Naman Bhanubhai Shah

Director

Maneklal Shivabhai Patel

Independent Director

Kala Sharma

Registered Office

B-304 Silver Gardeniy,

Near Manan Auto Vill Gota,

Gujarat - 382481

Tel: -

Website: http://www.creativemerchants.co.in

Email: creativemerchants1984@gmail.com

Registrar Office

23 3rd Flr Sarthik,

Nr Fun Republic, Satellite,

Ahmedabad-380015

Tel: 91-79-69430071-76

Website: www.accuratesecurities.com

Email: accuratesecuritiesrta@gmail.com

Summary

Creative Merchants Ltd. was incorporated on October 09th, 1984. The Company is engaged in the business of Textile products.
Reports by Creative Merchants Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Creative Merchants Ltd share price today?

The Creative Merchants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Merchants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Creative Merchants Ltd is ₹17.75 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Creative Merchants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Creative Merchants Ltd is 0 and 3.45 as of 23 Dec ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Creative Merchants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Creative Merchants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Creative Merchants Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Dec ‘15

What is the CAGR of Creative Merchants Ltd?

Creative Merchants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -79.25%, 6 Month at -74.59%, 3 Month at -73.86% and 1 Month at -29.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Creative Merchants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Creative Merchants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.67 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 93.00 %

