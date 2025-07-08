Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹35.5
Prev. Close₹35.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹35.5
Day's Low₹35.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.75
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.15
0.14
0.13
0.12
Net Worth
5.15
5.14
5.13
5.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.09
23.59
51.11
11.34
yoy growth (%)
-91.11
-53.84
350.42
1,442.59
Raw materials
-2.2
-23.41
-50.91
-11.31
As % of sales
105.05
99.23
99.6
99.68
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.07
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
-1.04
1.08
-1.46
1.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.11
-53.84
350.42
1,442.59
Op profit growth
475.46
20.03
11,219.37
-100.37
EBIT growth
-1.31
-52.46
-67.28
141.62
Net profit growth
-15.79
-44.56
-73.11
149.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director
Naman Bhanubhai Shah
Director
Maneklal Shivabhai Patel
Independent Director
Kala Sharma
B-304 Silver Gardeniy,
Near Manan Auto Vill Gota,
Gujarat - 382481
Tel: -
Website: http://www.creativemerchants.co.in
Email: creativemerchants1984@gmail.com
23 3rd Flr Sarthik,
Nr Fun Republic, Satellite,
Ahmedabad-380015
Tel: 91-79-69430071-76
Website: www.accuratesecurities.com
Email: accuratesecuritiesrta@gmail.com
Summary
Creative Merchants Ltd. was incorporated on October 09th, 1984. The Company is engaged in the business of Textile products.
Reports by Creative Merchants Ltd
