|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.09
23.59
51.11
11.34
yoy growth (%)
-91.11
-53.84
350.42
1,442.59
Raw materials
-2.2
-23.41
-50.91
-11.31
As % of sales
105.05
99.23
99.6
99.68
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.02
0
As % of sales
0
0.08
0.05
0.01
Other costs
-0.07
-0.19
-0.2
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.76
0.81
0.4
0.3
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.03
-0.02
0
OPM
-8.82
-0.13
-0.05
0
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
-9.6
Other income
0.19
0.05
0.06
0.09
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.07
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-31
-30.9
-38.71
-33.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.01
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.01
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-15.79
-44.56
-73.11
149.64
NPM
0.31
0.03
0.02
0.46
