Creative Merchants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.5
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.09

23.59

51.11

11.34

yoy growth (%)

-91.11

-53.84

350.42

1,442.59

Raw materials

-2.2

-23.41

-50.91

-11.31

As % of sales

105.05

99.23

99.6

99.68

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.02

0

As % of sales

0

0.08

0.05

0.01

Other costs

-0.07

-0.19

-0.2

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.76

0.81

0.4

0.3

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.03

-0.02

0

OPM

-8.82

-0.13

-0.05

0

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

-9.6

Other income

0.19

0.05

0.06

0.09

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.02

0.07

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-31

-30.9

-38.71

-33.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.01

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.01

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-15.79

-44.56

-73.11

149.64

NPM

0.31

0.03

0.02

0.46

