To

The Members

Crysdale Industries Limited

(Formerly known as Relson India Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Crysdale Industries Limited (formerly Known as Relson India Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2025, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We do not come across such matter during our audit which can be considered as key audit matter.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholder Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

The Boards Report, Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholder Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards Report, Report on Corporate governance and Business Responsibility report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS financial statements:

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identifying and assess the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtaining an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2025 taken on records by the Board Directors, none of the disqualified as on 31st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operative effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors and question of reporting of excess remuneration does not arise. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as referred to note 10 to financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There were no amounts, which, were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Notes to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Notes the financial statement, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend has neither declared nor paid during the year by the Company.

i. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company, in respect of financial year commencing on April 01, 2023, has used Tally Prime 6.1 ("an accounting software") for maintaining its books of account, which dont have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For JMMK & Co. (Earlier known as JMK & Co.) Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 120459W Sd/- Jitendra Doshi Partner Membership No: 151274 Place: Mumbai Date: 29th May, 2025 UDIN: 25151274BMJILB4326

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of CRYSDALE INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date")

(i) The Company does not own property, plant and equipment. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(i) (a) to (e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) The Company did not hold any inventories during the year. Accordingly, reporting under sub-clause (a) of clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) (a) The Company during the year has made Investment in one Subsidiary. The Company during the year has not granted any secured / unsecured loans/ advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties during the year. The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan to others is as per the table given below: (Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in Nature A.Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiary, Associates and other related party - - - - - Other - - - - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary, Associates and other related party - Other - - - 437.72

In respect of the aforesaid loan, the terms and conditions under which such loan has been granted are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys Interest.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year, are, prima facia, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal have not been stipulated. Therefore, in the absence of stipulated of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Gross Outstanding as at March 31, 2025 Net Outstanding as at March 31, 2025 Aggregate amount outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries - - Joint Venture - - Associates - - Others 437.72 437.72

(d) The Company has granted loans to others Rs. 437.72 lakhs where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Accordingly, we are unable to make a specific comment on clause 3 (iii) (d) on amounts overdue for more than 90 days and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of principal and interest in respect of such loans.

(e) No loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loan given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

(Rs.in Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Others Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - - - - - Repayable on demand (A) - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 437.72 - - 437.72 Total A + B 437.72 - - 437.72 Percentage of loans / advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not given any guarantee or security and not made any investments as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of loans given by the company, in pur opinion the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with, except for the details reported in the table below relating to non-compliance of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

Particulars Nature of relationship with Company Maximum amount during the year Balance as at balance sheet date Remarks if any Defaults with respect to section 185 & 186 of the Act in relation to advance granted in the nature of loan Related party 0.55 -

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information to us, the central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, in respect of any of the activities of the company. Thus, the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act is not applicable to the Company under the Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2014.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Service tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, the Company has been generally regular in depositing during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect to the above statues, outstanding as at March 31, 2025, for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, service tax, duty of customers, duty of excise, cess, goods and service tax, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes. The particulars of others statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2025 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Sr. No. Nature of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where is Dispute Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Disputed Amount (Rs. in Lakh) Date of Payment 1. The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Appellate Tribunal Tax A .Y. 2018-19 0.68 Not paid 2. The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Appellate Tribunal Tax A .Y. 2014-15 0.59 Not paid 3. The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Appellate Tribunal Tax A .Y. 2016-17 0037 Not paid 4. The Maharashtra State Tan on Profession Act, 1975 Professiona l tax - A.Y. 2024-25 0.30 Not paid 5. The Maharashtra State Tan on Profession Act, 1975 Professiona l tax - A.Y. 2025-26 0075 Not paid

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c)The company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year end hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary Company. The Company does not have joint venture or associate companies hence the question of reporting on the same does not arise.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has does not have any internal audit system.

(b) The Company has does not have any internal audit system. We were unable to consider the internal audit report in our audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b)The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c)The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d)There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group; hence, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 19.09 Lakhs in the current financial year and Rs. 10.22 Lakhs in the immediately preceeding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(Xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratio (Refer Note 9 (a)) to the financial statement), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no liability for the company under provisions of section 135 of the companies Act, relating to corporate social responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

For JMMK & Co. (Earlier known as JMK & Co.) Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 120459W Sd/- Jitendra Doshi Partner Membership No: 151274 Place: Mumbai Date: 29th May, 2025 UDIN: 25151274BMJILB4326

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of CRYSDALE INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (f) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CRYSDALE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (formerly Known as Relson India Limited) (the "Company") as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS Financial Statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS Financial Statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS Financial Statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of the management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2025, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.