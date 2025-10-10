No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.65
1.65
1.65
1.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.46
2.65
2.75
2.72
Net Worth
4.11
4.3
4.4
4.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.04
0.07
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
0.02
0.26
0.05
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-32.98
11.17
-0.52
-12.76
EBIT growth
7.08
-44.33
-6.69
44.15
Net profit growth
21.91
-44.71
-4.84
128.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
0.04
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,028.4
|22.83
|10,95,701.62
|11,828
|4.16
|54,531
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,514.25
|24.28
|6,29,080.22
|6,114
|2.84
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,494.7
|32
|4,05,611.52
|2,888
|4.02
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
248.6
|21.47
|2,60,626.58
|3,696.1
|2.41
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,469.6
|34.96
|1,62,128.12
|1,297.4
|1.19
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RAJIV GUPTA
Director
Swati Sahukara
Independent Director
Pooja Agrawal
Independent Director
Narendrakumar Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kavita Ashok Jain
307 Janki Centre,
Off Veera Desai Rd Andheri(W),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-22-26730264
Website: http://www.relsonindia.com
Email: rajiv@relsonindia.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Crysdale Industries Ltd
