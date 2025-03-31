Dear Members,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 39th Annual Report on the business performance and operations of the Company Crysdale Industries Limited (Formerly known as Relson India Limited) along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (‘the Year or ‘FY 2025).

1. Financial summary or highlights/performance of the company:

The Companys performance during the financial year under review as compared to the previous financial year is summarized below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 Revenue from Operations 4.30 - 4.30 - Other Income 0.26 10.26 0.26 - Total Revenue 4.56 10.26 4.56 - Total Expenses 23.65 20.47 23.93 - Profit/Loss Before Tax (19.09) (10.22) (19.37) - Less: Current Tax - - - - Less: Provision for Income Tax - - - - Less: Deferred Tax - - - - Profit/Loss After Tax (19.09) (10.22) (19.37) - Add: Amount of reserves brought from previous year 265.25 275.47 265.74 - Balance carried to balance sheet 246.16 265.25 246.37 -

During the financial year 2024-25, the Company generated revenue of 4,29,581 from its operations and earned 26,441 as other income. This marks a significant improvement compared to the previous financial year, during which no operational revenue was recorded. However, the Company incurred a net loss of 19,08,984 in FY 2024–25, as against a loss of 10,21,659 in the previous year.

During the financial year 2024–25, the consolidated revenue of 4,29,581 from operational activities and 26,441 as other income. As the Company did not have any operational revenue in the previous financial year, these figures mark the beginning of its business activities. The consolidated loss of 19,37,406 in the financial year 2024–25, as against no loss in the previous year.

The Audited Financial Statements of your Company as on March 31, 2025, are prepared in accordance with the relevant applicable Ind AS and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act").

2. Segment Performance:

The companys operations are integrated, and therefore, it does not present separate reportable segments.

3. Dividend:

In light of the current economic conditions and the companys cash requirements, the Board of Directors has chosen not to recommend a dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

4. Transfer to Reserves:

During the year, the Board has not transferred any amount to the Reserves of the Company.

5. Change in nature of business, if any:

During the financial year under review, there were no change(s) in the nature of the business carried out by the Company. The Company carried out the same business mentioned in the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

6. Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Venture Companies, their highlights of performance and their contribution to overall performance of the company: Wergreen Industries Private Limited has become the subsidiary with effect from July 31, 2024 of the Company.

A report on the performance and financial position of subsidiaries of your Company including capital, reserves, total assets, total liabilities, details of investment, turnover, etc., pursuant to Section 129 of the Act is provided in Form AOC-1 as "Annexure I", which forms an integral part of the Boards Report.

The Company does not have any JVs or Associate Companies during the year or at any time after the closure of the year and till the date of this Annual Report.

7. Share Capital and Listing:

The paid-up equity capital as on March 31, 2025 was 165.00 Lakhs. The Company is listed on BSE Limited and as on date all the Equity Shares of the Company are in physical form. The Companys equity shares have been suspended from trading by BSE Limited, where the company is listed. However, the Company has already applied for revocation of the suspension, submitting the required fees and necessary information to BSE.

8. Name Change:

The Company has changed its name from "Relson India Limited" to "Crysdale Industries Limited" approved by members in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on April 04, 2024, by Registrar of Companies (ROC-Mumbai) on June 06, 2024 and by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 20, 2024.

9. Web-link for Annual Return:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return is available on the website of the Company at https://relsonindia.com. By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part of the Boards report.

10. Revision in Financial Statements:

In terms of section 131 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Financial Statements and Boards Report follow the provisions of section 129 or section 134 of the act and that no revision has been made during any of the three preceding Financial Years.

11. Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet. However, company is having unsecured loan from Directors of the company for which proper declaration has been furnished by them as required under Rule 2(viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the period under review.

12. Material changes and commitments:

There were no Material changes affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred during the reporting period. However, after the reporting period, following change has been done:

The Company has changed its Registered Office from "307 Janki Centre, Plot No 29, Shah Industrial Estate, Veera Desai Road, Mumbai- 400053" to "S7 - 13, 7th Floor, B wing Pinnacle Business Park, Mahakali Caves Road, MIDC, Andheri East, Chakala MIDC, Mumbai 400093" in the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2025.

13. Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future:

No significant and material orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have an impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future. BSE Limited, stock exchange where the company is listed has suspended the trading of Companys Equity Shares.

14. Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) Company has selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) Company has taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) Company has prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

15. The composition of Board of Directors and KMP of the Company as on March 31, 2025 is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Director DIN/PAN Date of Appointment Designation 1. Mr. Rajiv Gupta 01116868 November 14, 2017 Director 2. Ms. Swati Sahukara 06801137 June 07, 2023 Director 3. Ms. Pooja Agrawal 10244119 July 20, 2023 Independent Women Director 4. Mr. Narendrakumar Badrinarayan Patel 08467505 March 22, 2024 Independent Director 5. Ms. Meenal Baid Jain ALHPB8920 G June 07, 2023 Chief Financial Officer 6. Mr. Kapil Dhawan BBAPD8593 B June 07, 2023 Chief Executive Officer 7. Ms. Kavita Ashok Jain ARNPJ3755B December 05, 2023 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

16. Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

There is no change in the composition of Board during the period under review, except Mr. Rajiv Gupta has been re-appointed, who retired by rotation in the 38th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024.

Further, Ms. Swati Sahukara (DIN: 06801137), Director retiring by rotation in ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.

17. Number of Meetings of the Board of Directors and Attendance:

For the financial year in review, the Board of Directors had 07 (Seven) Board Meetings which were in compliance with the relevant provisions of all the applicable laws and rules. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Secretarial Standards-I. The dates of the Board Meetings were: May 30, 2024; June 26, 2024; August 13, 2024; August 31, 2024; November 14, 2024; January 22, 2025 and February 12, 2025:

Name of Director Meeting held during tenure Meeting attended during tenure Attendance at the last AGM held on 27th September, 2024 Mr. Rajiv Gupta 07 07 Yes Ms. Swati Sahukara 07 07 Yes Ms. Pooja Agrawal 07 07 Yes Mr. NarendraKumar Badrinarayan Patel 07 07 Yes

18. Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re- appointment, if any:

All the Independent Directors of your Company have submitted requisite declarations confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company including those appointed during the year possess requisite qualifications, expertise and experience in the varied fields and holds highest standards of integrity.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Conduct for Board and Senior Management as per Regulation 26(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Independent Directors affirmed that none of them were aware of any circumstance or situation which could impair their ability to discharge their duties in an independent manner.

19. Disclosure of Declaration for Disqualifications by Directors:

During the year under review, none of the Directors on the Board were disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Act. The Company has received declarations from all Directors confirming that they are not disqualified to act as Directors under any applicable laws.

20. Separate Meeting of Independent Directors:

As mandated by Clause VII of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 12th February, 2025. The Independent Directors in the said meeting has reviewed the performance of Non-Independent directors and Board as a whole including the performance of the Chairperson of the company after accounting the views of executive directors and non-executive directors and also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the listed entity and the board of directors that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

21. Performance Evaluation & Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

Pursuant to section 134(3)(p) of Companies Act 2013 and rule 8(4) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and clause 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of its Committees as per the criteria laid down in the Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation policy. The said policy available on the Companys website i.e. www.relsonindia.com.

22. Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements:

As a part of the effort to evaluate the effectiveness of the internal control systems, your Companys internal audit system reviews all the control measures on periodic basis and recommends improvements, wherever appropriate. The Company has in place adequate internal control systems and procedures commensurate with the size and nature of its business. These systems and procedures provide reasonable assurance of maintenance of proper accounting records, reliability of financial information, protections of resources and safeguarding of assets against unauthorized use. The management regularly reviews the internal control systems and procedures.

23. Statutory Auditors:

The present Statutory Auditors M/s JMMK & Co, Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Firm Registration No: 120459W) appointed in the 37th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held during the year under review for a term of five consecutive years i.e., up to 42nd AGM as Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified and are eligible to hold office as Statutory Auditors of your Company. Representative of the Statutory Auditors of your Company attended the previous AGM.

The observation made in the Auditors Report read together with relevant notes thereon are self-explanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer. Further no fraud has been reported by the auditors under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies act, 2013.

24. Cost Auditors

The Company is not required to maintain cost records and conduct cost audit in accordance with Section 148(1) of the Act read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2014 as the business of the Company is not covered under the said rules and limits.

25. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed CS Nitesh Chaudhary, Proprietor of M/s. Nitesh Chaudhary & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 is annexed herewith as Annexure – A.

Further, the Board has recommended to appoint M/s. Nitesh Chaudhary & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for of the first term of five consecutive years, i.e., from FY 2025- 26 to FY 2029-30, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

26. Share Capital:

a) Issue of equity shares with differential rights:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights and accordingly the provisions of Section 43 read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable for the year.

b) Issue of sweat equity shares:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares and accordingly the provisions of Section 54 read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and debentures) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable for the year.

c) Issue of employee stock options:

The Company has not granted stock options and accordingly the provisions of Section 62(1)(b) read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable for the year.

d) Provision of money by company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees:

The Company has not made any purchase or provision of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees during the financial year 2024-25.

e) Increase in Authorized Share Capital of Shares:

During the year, the Company did not undertake any increase in its Authorized Share Capital. The existing Authorized Share Capital remains unchanged.

f) Issue of Equity Shares:

During the year, the Company had made no issue of securities and had no variations or alterations in its Register of Members.

27. Conservation of energy and technology absorption:

As the Company is not a manufacturing Company, the Board of Directors has nothing to report on conservation of Energy and Technology absorption, Information required under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, concerned efforts to conserve energy continued throughout the year.

28. Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any foreign transactions. As a result, there were no foreign exchange earnings or outgo recorded during the financial year.

29. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

As per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the requirement to undertake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities is not applicable to the Company. Consequently, the Company is not obligated to carry out or report any CSR activities during the financial year.

30. Managerial Remuneration / Remuneration Policy:

The Board has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, senior management and their remuneration.

31. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under Section 186:

The details of loans outstanding as on March 31, 2025 under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is provided in Note 4.3 to the Financial Statements.

During the year under review, your Company has made investment as follows:

Sr. No Name of Company Amount 1. Wergreen Industries Private Limited Rs. 51,000

32. Managerial Remuneration:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, in respect of employees of the Company and Directors is furnished hereunder:

1. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year end: None of the directors were paid any remuneration during the year.

2. The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year;

Name of Director/CFO/CS Designation % increase/(decrease) in remuneration Mrs. Meenal Baid Jain Chief Financial Officer 66.67% Mr. Kapil Dhawan Company Secretary 66.67% Ms. Kavita Ashok Jain Chief Executive Officer 33.33%

The remuneration of the KMPs is duly reviewed on annual basis keeping in mind the tenure, the past performance and current performance.

3. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year was: Not Applicable

4. The number of permanent employees and Key Managerial Personnel on the rolls of Company as on 31.03.2025 was 3;

5. Average Percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof;

Remuneration paid to employees excluding managerial personnel for the 2023-24 Nil Remuneration paid to employees excluding managerial personnel for the 2024-25 Nil % Change in remuneration paid to employees excluding managerial personnel NA Remuneration paid to managerial personnel for the FY 2023-24 5,46,000 Remuneration paid to managerial personnel for the FY 2024-25 10,80,000 % Change in remuneration paid to managerial personnel 97.80%

* Mrs. Meenal Baid Jain and Mr. Kapil Dhawan were appointed on 07/06/2023 as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer. * Ms. Kavita Ashok Jain was appointed as the Company Secretary on 05/12/2023.

6. During the year no variable component of remuneration availed by Directors of the Company;

7. It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors, KMPs and Employees during the year under review is as per the Nomination & Remuneration Policy of the company.

8. None of the employee has received remuneration of Rupees Eight Lakhs and Fifty Thousand per month or Rupees One Crores Two Lakhs per year or at a rate which, in the aggregate, is in excess of that drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the company.

33. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties under Section 188:

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure II in Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report.

34. Whistle Blower Policy:

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

In staying true to our values of Strength, performance, and passion, and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies in India, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility.

The vigil mechanism policy ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination will be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern.

35. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 the company has set up Internal Complaints Committee(s) to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee. Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year under review the Company has neither received any complaint of harassment nor any complaints pending there under.

36.Compliance with Maternity Benefit Act, 1961:

The Company has complied with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, including all applicable amendments and rules framed thereunder. The Company is committed to ensuring a safe, inclusive, and supportive workplace for women employees. During the year under review, there were no women employees who were required to be provided with maternity benefits under the Act.

The Company also ensures that no discrimination is made in recruitment or service conditions on the grounds of maternity. Necessary internal systems and HR policies are in place to uphold the spirit and letter of the legislation.

37. Business Risk Management:

The Company has implemented an integrated risk management approach through which it reviews and assesses significant risks on regular basis to ensure that a robust system of risk controls and mitigation is in place. Senior management periodically reviews this risk management framework to keep updated and addresses emerging challenges.

38. Committees

a. Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee reviews the audit reports submitted by Statutory Auditor, financial results, effectiveness of audit processes and the Companys risk management strategy. It reviews the Companys established systems and the Committee is governed by a Charter which is in line with the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 read with part C of Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Committee met 4 (Four) times during the financial year on May 30, 2024; August 13, 2024; November 14, 2024 and February 12, 2025.

Composition, Name of Members and Attendance during the year is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Members Nature of Membership No. of Meetings Attended/Eligible to attend 1. Mr. Narendrakumar Badrinarayan Patel Chairman 4/4 2. Ms. Swati Sahukara Member 4/4 3. Ms. Pooja Agrawal Member 4/4

b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

This Committee shall identify the persons, who are qualified to become Directors of the Company / who may be appointed in Senior Management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

The Remuneration policy as adopted by the Company envisages payment of remuneration according to qualification, experience and performance at different levels of the organization. The employees in the Company including those rendering clerical, administrative and professional services are suitable remunerated according to Industry norms.

During the financial year 2024-25, the Committee met 2 times on: August 31, 2024, and February 12, 2025.

Composition, Name of Members and Attendance during the year is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Members Nature of Membership No. of Meetings Attended/Eligible to attend 1. Mr. Narendrakumar Badrinarayan Patel Chairman 2/2 2. Ms. Swati Sahukara Member 2/2 3. Ms. Pooja Agrawal Member 2/2

c) Shareholders/Investors Grievance Committee:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee is constituted in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable rules thereto and as per Regulation 20 of SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Committee met during the financial year on August 31, 2024.

Composition, Name of Members and Attendance during the year is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Members Nature of Membership No. of Meetings Attended/Eligible to attend 1. Mr. Narendrakumar Badrinarayan Patel Chairman 1/1 2. Ms. Swati Sahukara Member 1/1 3. Ms. Pooja Agrawal Member 1/1

39. Code of Practices and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("Code"):

Pursuant to Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors has formulated and adopted the "Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" (Code of Fair Disclosure) of the Company.

40. Other Disclosures:

• The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is not applicable to your Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

• No application was made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year in respect of your Company.

• There was no one time settlement of loan obtained from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

• The Company does not make payment to any Non-Executive Directors except sitting fee if, approved by the Board.

41. Depository:

Equity shares of the Company are in physical form. For dematerialization of shares, the Company has connectivity with the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL). Annual Custody/Issuer fee for the year 2024-25 has been paid by the Company to NSDL and CDSL.

42. Management Discussion and Analysis:

The Management Discussion and Analysis report has been separately furnished in the Annual Report and forms a part of the Annual Report as Annexure-III.

43. Report on Corporate Governance and Compliance Certificate:

As stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the requirement to provide a Report on Corporate Governance and a Compliance Certificate is not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

44. Code of Conduct

The Company has framed and adopted a Code of Conduct and Ethics ("the Code"). The Code is applicable to the members of the board, the executive officers and all employees of the Company. All members of the board and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance to the Code as on March 31, 2025. A declaration to that effect signed by the Chief Executive Officer is enclosed as Annexure-IV to this report.

45. Disclosure with respect to demat suspense account/ unclaimed suspense account:

The Company does not have any shares in the demat suspense account/ unclaimed suspense account.

46. Disclosure on confirmation with Secretarial Standards:

The Directors confirm that the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India to be complied pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, have been duly complied with.

47. Acknowledgements:

Your directors appreciate and value the contributions made by every member of the Company and extend their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the bankers. Directors also place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executive and staff.