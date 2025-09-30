Convening of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) ofthe Members of the Company on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 03.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 and approved the draft notice convening the 39th AGM of the Company In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submitting the proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting of the company held on September 30, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Scrutinizer Report for the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2025. Voting Results for the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)