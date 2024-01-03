Crysdale Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.65
1.65
1.65
1.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.46
2.65
2.75
2.72
Net Worth
4.11
4.3
4.4
4.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0.21
0.01
0.46
0.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.32
4.31
4.86
4.77
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.31
4.31
4.74
4.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.44
4.41
5.01
4.89
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.1
-0.27
-0.07
Cash
0.01
0
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
4.33
4.31
4.86
4.79
No Record Found
