iifl-logo

Crysdale Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Crysdale Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.65

1.65

1.65

1.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.46

2.65

2.75

2.72

Net Worth

4.11

4.3

4.4

4.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0.21

0.01

0.46

0.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.32

4.31

4.86

4.77

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.31

4.31

4.74

4.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.44

4.41

5.01

4.89

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.14

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.1

-0.27

-0.07

Cash

0.01

0

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

4.33

4.31

4.86

4.79

Crysdale Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Crysdale Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.