Crysdale Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.04
0.07
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
0.02
0.26
0.05
0.07
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
0.29
0.11
0.13
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.16
Free cash flow
0.06
0.29
0.11
-0.02
Equity raised
5.3
5.23
5.12
4.99
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.74
0.51
0.28
0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.11
6.04
5.52
5.24
