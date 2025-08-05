iifl-logo

Crysdale Industries Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Sep 20253 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 03rd September, 2025.
Board Meeting5 Aug 202529 Jul 2025
Crysdale Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 05, 2025 Financial result for the Quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2025)
Board Meeting29 May 202526 May 2025
Audited Results Crysdale Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Crysdale Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter as well as financial year ended on 31/03/2025, along with other routine businesses Outcome of board meeting held on 29th May, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
Crysdale Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Crysdale Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 12, 2025 and submission of quarterly results for the quarter ended as on December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Crysdale Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30/09/2024 along with other routine businesses Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 14 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

