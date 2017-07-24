To the Members of CYBERSCAPE MULTIMEDIA LIMITED

Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying Statement of Consolidated Financial Results of CYBERSCAPE

MULTIMEDIA LIMITED ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (the Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 ("the Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as modified by Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016.

Managements Responsibility for Financial Statements

2. This Statement is the responsibility of the Companys Management and is approved by the Board of Directors. The Statement, as it relates to the quarter ended March 31, 2018, has been compiled from the related interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" (Ind AS 34) and as it relates to the year ended March 31, 2018, has been compiled from the related annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards, prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Statement based on our audits of such interim consolidated financial statements and annual consolidated financial statements.

Auditors Responsibility

3. We conducted our audits in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement is free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Statement. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial controls relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the Statement in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls.

An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Statement. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

1) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:

a. includes the results of an associate, M/s. Forethought Technologies Private Limited;

b. is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as modified by Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016; and gives a true and fair view in conformity with the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the consolidated profit and total comprehensive income for the period and other financial information of the Group for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company as far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the Books of account.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards notified under the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2018, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) In our opinion, company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

For SHABBIR & RITA ASSOCIATES LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 109420W Shabbir S. Bagasrawala Mumbai, Partner May 29, 2018 Membership No. 39865

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of the Our Report of even date to the members of Cyberscape Multimedia Limited on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2018.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

2. In respect of its inventories:

(a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

3. (a) The company has taken unsecured loans, covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Balance outstanding as on March 31, 2018 and maximum amount outstanding during the year are as follows:

Name of the Lender Balance Outstanding as on March 31, 2018 Maximum Outstanding during the year (In Rs) Anand S K 4,03,281/- 4,03,281/- M.S. Sridhar 3,40,500/- 3,40,500/-

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions of such loans are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not granted any loans to companies and parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is generally an adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the size of the company & the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventories & fixed assets and payment for expenses & for sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major instance of continuing failure to correct any weaknesses in the internal controls has been noticed.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

6. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act & we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Based on the records produced before us, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and other material statutory dues, wherever applicable except in case of cess tax. There are no arrears as at March 31, 2018 which were due for more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(c) As per information & explanation given by the management, the company do not required to transfer any amount to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and rules made there under.

8. The accumulated loss of the company exceeded fifty percent of its net worth as on March 31, 2018 and it has incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

9. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from a bank or financial institution.

11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any term loan during the period.

12. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.