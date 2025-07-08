Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.9
Prev. Close₹3.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.9
Day's Low₹2.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.37
-6.43
-10.17
-10.14
Net Worth
2.73
3.67
-0.07
-0.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.24
0.02
0.02
0.04
yoy growth (%)
766.21
21.1
-46.33
67.04
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.27
-0.11
-0.02
-5.58
Depreciation
-1.07
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.33
0.75
0
0.04
Working capital
0.19
-0.12
-0.01
-1.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
766.21
21.1
-46.33
67.04
Op profit growth
78.36
375.46
-99.56
7,882.33
EBIT growth
1,016.81
378.27
-99.57
2,495.2
Net profit growth
-247.46
-2,780.44
-99.56
3,103.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.03
0.02
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.03
0.02
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anand S K
Chairman
Sukirti Sogal
Director
Swarupa H S
Independent Director
P Veerabhadra
50 5 th Cross 6 Th Main Road,
7 Th Block 4 Th Phase,
Karnataka - 560070
Tel: 91-80-2669 3925
Website: http://www.cyberscapeindia.com
Email: info@cyberscapeindia.com
No. 30 Ramana Resid.,
4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,
Bangalore - 560003
Tel: 91-80-23460815-818
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: alfint@vsnl.com
Summary
Registered as Private Limited Company,CYBERSPACE MULTIMEDIA LIMITED, is been engaged in the business of Computer Software Development.To counter the global slowdown for software services, the company ...
Read More
Reports by Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd
