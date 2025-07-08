iifl-logo
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Share Price Live

2.9
(-4.92%)
Jul 24, 2017|09:48:23 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.9
  • Day's High2.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.05
  • Day's Low2.9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.9
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.9

Prev. Close

3.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.9

Day's Low

2.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:22 PM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.99%

Non-Promoter- 82.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 82.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.37

-6.43

-10.17

-10.14

Net Worth

2.73

3.67

-0.07

-0.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.24

0.02

0.02

0.04

yoy growth (%)

766.21

21.1

-46.33

67.04

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.27

-0.11

-0.02

-5.58

Depreciation

-1.07

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.33

0.75

0

0.04

Working capital

0.19

-0.12

-0.01

-1.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

766.21

21.1

-46.33

67.04

Op profit growth

78.36

375.46

-99.56

7,882.33

EBIT growth

1,016.81

378.27

-99.57

2,495.2

Net profit growth

-247.46

-2,780.44

-99.56

3,103.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.03

0.02

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.03

0.02

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Peer Comparison

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anand S K

Chairman

Sukirti Sogal

Director

Swarupa H S

Independent Director

P Veerabhadra

Registered Office

50 5 th Cross 6 Th Main Road,

7 Th Block 4 Th Phase,

Karnataka - 560070

Tel: 91-80-2669 3925

Website: http://www.cyberscapeindia.com

Email: info@cyberscapeindia.com

Registrar Office

No. 30 Ramana Resid.,

4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-80-23460815-818

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: alfint@vsnl.com

Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,CYBERSPACE MULTIMEDIA LIMITED, is been engaged in the business of Computer Software Development.To counter the global slowdown for software services, the company ...
Reports by Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd share price today?

The Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd is ₹2.93 Cr. as of 24 Jul ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd is 0 and 1.52 as of 24 Jul ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Jul ‘17

What is the CAGR of Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd?

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.69%, 3 Years at 47.70%, 1 Year at 2.84%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 2.47% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 17.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 82.01 %

