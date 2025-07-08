Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,CYBERSPACE MULTIMEDIA LIMITED, is been engaged in the business of Computer Software Development.To counter the global slowdown for software services, the company emphasised on product development with IP creation and has launched the following products during the year 2000-01, which promises significant increase in revenue of the company in future.AKRUTI-SWADESH-Multilingual Software with over 1000 fonts.cyBank-Multilingual Integrated Banking Software.cyCred-Multilingual Financial Software for Credit Societies.cyWeft-Web based Electronic Fund Transfer Software.cyDocs-Electronic Document Management Software.The company came out with an IPO during July 2000 of Rs.3.40 crores. The total subscribed capital has increased from Rs.6.41 crores to Rs.10.10 crores.