Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Key Ratios

2.9
(-4.92%)
Jul 24, 2017|09:48:23 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.1

-46.33

Op profit growth

375.72

-99.56

EBIT growth

378

-99.57

Net profit growth

-2,780.15

-99.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-400.94

-102.06

-12,668.54

EBIT margin

-398.5

-100.95

-12,681.54

Net profit margin

2,235.11

-100.99

-12,591.16

RoCE

-6.08

-95.4

RoNW

8.88

9.94

RoA

8.45

-23.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.63

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.63

-0.02

-5.49

Book value per share

3.63

-0.06

-0.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-120.67

-0.52

P/B

-41.13

-58.59

EV/EBIDTA

-122.84

-0.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-660.88

0.03

-0.75

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

2,654.15

Net debt / equity

0.01

-0.71

-0.99

Net debt / op. profit

-0.52

-2.07

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.5

-0.46

Other costs

-500.94

-201.55

-12,768.07

