Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.37
-6.43
-10.17
-10.14
Net Worth
2.73
3.67
-0.07
-0.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.07
0.08
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.78
3.74
0
0.01
Fixed Assets
1.61
2.68
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.43
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.08
0.75
0
0
Networking Capital
0.1
-0.11
-0.01
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.13
0
0
0
Debtor Days
191.47
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.03
0.03
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.14
-0.04
-0.03
Cash
0
0.01
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
2.79
3.76
0.02
0.02
