Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.37

-6.43

-10.17

-10.14

Net Worth

2.73

3.67

-0.07

-0.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

0.07

0.08

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.78

3.74

0

0.01

Fixed Assets

1.61

2.68

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.43

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.08

0.75

0

0

Networking Capital

0.1

-0.11

-0.01

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.13

0

0

0

Debtor Days

191.47

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.03

0.03

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.14

-0.04

-0.03

Cash

0

0.01

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

2.79

3.76

0.02

0.02

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd

