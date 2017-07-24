iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.9
(-4.92%)
Jul 24, 2017|09:48:23 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd

Cyberscap.Multi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.27

-0.11

-0.02

-5.58

Depreciation

-1.07

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.33

0.75

0

0.04

Working capital

0.19

-0.12

-0.01

-1.65

Other operating items

Operating

-1.82

0.51

-0.03

-7.19

Capital expenditure

0

4.97

0

-7.58

Free cash flow

-1.82

5.48

-0.03

-14.77

Equity raised

-12.85

-17.23

-20.28

-9.19

Investing

-0.43

0.43

0

0

Financing

0.12

0.15

0.14

0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-14.99

-11.17

-20.18

-23.88

Cyberscap.Multi. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.