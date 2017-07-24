iifl-logo
Cyberscape Multimedia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.9
(-4.92%)
Jul 24, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.24

0.02

0.02

0.04

yoy growth (%)

766.21

21.1

-46.33

67.04

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.46

Other costs

-0.45

-0.14

-0.04

-5.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

182.11

498.78

201.57

12,766.68

Operating profit

-0.2

-0.11

-0.02

-5.57

OPM

-82.11

-398.78

-101.57

-12,667.15

Depreciation

-1.07

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.27

-0.11

-0.02

-5.58

Taxes

0.33

0.75

0

0.04

Tax rate

-25.99

-660.43

0

-0.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.94

0.63

-0.02

-5.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.94

0.63

-0.02

-5.54

yoy growth (%)

-247.46

-2,780.44

-99.56

3,103.95

NPM

-380.47

2,234.9

-100.97

-12,591.5

