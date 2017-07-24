Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.24
0.02
0.02
0.04
yoy growth (%)
766.21
21.1
-46.33
67.04
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.46
Other costs
-0.45
-0.14
-0.04
-5.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
182.11
498.78
201.57
12,766.68
Operating profit
-0.2
-0.11
-0.02
-5.57
OPM
-82.11
-398.78
-101.57
-12,667.15
Depreciation
-1.07
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-1.27
-0.11
-0.02
-5.58
Taxes
0.33
0.75
0
0.04
Tax rate
-25.99
-660.43
0
-0.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.94
0.63
-0.02
-5.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.94
0.63
-0.02
-5.54
yoy growth (%)
-247.46
-2,780.44
-99.56
3,103.95
NPM
-380.47
2,234.9
-100.97
-12,591.5
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.