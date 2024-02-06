RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF M/S. JESUS SHIRTS (PROPRIETORSHIP) RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TESUS SHIRT (PREVIOUSLY PROPRIETORSHIP FIRM WHICH WAS TAKEN OVER W.E.F. 02nd MARCH, 2023 AS PER BUSINESS TRANSFER AGREEMENT BY DAVIN SONS RETAIL LIMITED) INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To,

The Board of Directors of Davin Sons Retail Ltd

(Previously Proprietorship Firm Jesus Shirt-Business

Take-Over w.e.f. 2nd March, 2023 as per Business Transfer Agreement)

609, Sixth Floor, P.P City Center,

Plot No. 3, Road No. 44, Pitampura, Rani Bagh,

North West Delhi -110034

Dear Sir,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Davin Sons Retail Limited

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement of Davin Sons Retail Limited (Previously Proprietorship Firm Jesus Shirt -Business Take-Over w.e.f. 02nd March, 2023 as per Business Transfer Agreement) (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on February 28, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 & March 31, 2020, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the February 28, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 & March 31, 2020, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Statement ) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 06th February, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus ("Offer Document") in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) prepared in terms of the requirement of :-

a) Section 26 and 32 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statement for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company for the February 28, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 & March 31, 2020 on the basis of notes to restatement in note IV to the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statement.

We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 and 32 of the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:

a) Audited financial statements of the company as at and for the February 28, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 & March 31, 2020.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

The modification in restated financials were carried out based on the modified reports, if any, issued by Statutory Auditor which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the February 28, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 & March 31, 2020.

a) The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

b) The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate;

c) Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

d) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this report;

e) Adjustments in Restated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

f) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Statement.

g) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statement.

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that

a) The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as on February 28, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 & March 31, 2020 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the erstwhile

Proprietorship firm, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for February 28, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 & March 31, 2020 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the erstwhile Proprietorship firm, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for February 28, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 & March 31, 2020 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for February 28, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 & March 31, 2020 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed IPO.

Restated Statement of Proprietors Capital Annexure -A Restated Statement of Long Term Annexure- B Restated Statement of Trade Payables Annexure -C Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities and short-term Provisions Annexure -D Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment Annexure - E Restated Statement of Non-current Assets Annexure - F Restated Statement of Inventory Annexure - G Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure-H Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Annexure-I Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances AND Other Current Assets Annexure-J Restated statement of Revenue from operation Annexure- K Restated Statement of Other Income Annexure- L Restated Statement of Purchase of Goods Annexure - M Restated Statement of Change in Inventories Annexure -N Restated Statement of Finance Cost Annexure - O Restated Statement of Employee Benefits & Other Expenses Annexure -P

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure IV are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

We, M/s. Sharma Sharma & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the erstwhile Proprietorship firm, and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above Financial Statements along with Annexure A to P of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.

For Sharma Sharma & Co.

(Chartered Accountants)

Suvir Sharma

(Partner)

Membership No: 088272

Place: Delhi

Date: 06.02.2024

UDIN: 24088272BKAOGE8314.