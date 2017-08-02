TO THE MEMBERS OF DAZZEL CONFIND1VE LIMITED Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of DAZZEL CONFINDIVE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company In accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance vth the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial

controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the . accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Financial statements based on our audit

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2018, and its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act. we report that:

h) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

i) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

j) The accounts of the branch offices of the Company have been audited by us under Sectionl43 (8) of the Act and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

k) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the accounts of the branches

l) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the

Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. _

m) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2018, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

n) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

vii. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

viii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

ix. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Place of Signature: INDORE Date:

For NAHAR V & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No. 010443C)

VISHAL NAHAR Partner

Membership No.: 400217

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DAZZEL CONFINDIVE LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria estaolished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal Financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to • an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is aprocess designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance i egarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of % the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India.

For NAHAR V & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 010443CJ

VISUAL NAHAR Partner

Membership No.: 400217

PLACE: lNDORE

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to In paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of DAZZEL CONFINDIVE LIMITED of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) Tnc Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, m our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us. no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to die information and explanations given to us, die records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us. we repon that, die title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of die Company as at the balance sheet date.

ii. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted unsecured loans to bodies corporate, covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of which:

(a) The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

:b) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations.

(c: There is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the year-end.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and docs not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2018 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activides carried out by die Company. Thus reporting under clause. 3(vi: of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund. Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax. Customs Duty. Excise Duty. Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

fb) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund. Employees State Insurance, Income Tax. Sales Tax. Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There were no dues of Income Tax. Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2018 on account of dispute.

vii. The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not

issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix: of the Order is not applicable to die Company.

x. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us. no fraud by the

Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has paid/provided

managerial remuneration in accordance with live requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed :n the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. during the year the Company has not

entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act. 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-LA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

PLACE: - INDORE DATE:- 25-07-2018

For NAHAR .V & COMPANY

PARTNER M.NO.-400217 F.R. NO.-010443C

DAZ2EL CONFINDIVE LIMITED