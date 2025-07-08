iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dazzel Confindive Ltd Share Price Live

0.19
(0.00%)
Aug 2, 2017|09:07:08 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.19
  • Day's High0.19
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.19
  • Day's Low0.19
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dazzel Confindive Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.03

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dazzel Confindive Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dazzel Confindive Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dazzel Confindive Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:38 PM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.27%

Non-Promoter- 94.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dazzel Confindive Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

14.8

14.8

14.8

14.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.45

0.45

0.47

0.47

Net Worth

15.25

15.25

15.27

15.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.52

0.02

0.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dazzel Confindive Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

919.9

39.6355,148.99-8.150.54817.54118.71

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,474.55

45.0226,912.227.472.85217.72531.83

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,692.55

20.0524,379.9180.261.781,031.35618.26

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,648.4

70.0610,966.1536.270.09242.53126.77

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

IIFLCAPS

335.95

17.2710,413.8166.070.89387.5671.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dazzel Confindive Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Agrawal

Director

Ayush Jain

Director & CFO

Atul Vijayvargiya

Director

Sheetal Agrawal

Managing Director

Pavan Pathak

Addtnl Independent Director

Prakesh Shah

Registered Office

10 SBG-4 Behind Air India Bldg,

Nehru Palace Lal Kothi Tonk Rd,

Rajasthan - 302015

Tel: -

Website: http://www.dazzelconfindive.com

Email: dazzel_confindive@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

2E/21 Alankit House,

Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,

New Delhi - 110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234/23541

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Dazzel Confindive Ltd. engages in the construction business in India. It also involves in trading stocks and securities, as well as offers computer education services. The company is based in Indore, ...
Read More

Reports by Dazzel Confindive Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dazzel Confindive Ltd share price today?

The Dazzel Confindive Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dazzel Confindive Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dazzel Confindive Ltd is ₹2.81 Cr. as of 02 Aug ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dazzel Confindive Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dazzel Confindive Ltd is 0 and 0.18 as of 02 Aug ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dazzel Confindive Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dazzel Confindive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dazzel Confindive Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Aug ‘17

What is the CAGR of Dazzel Confindive Ltd?

Dazzel Confindive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -32.24%, 3 Years at -19.19%, 1 Year at -5.00%, 6 Month at -5.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dazzel Confindive Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dazzel Confindive Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dazzel Confindive Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.