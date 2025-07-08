Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.03
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
14.8
14.8
14.8
14.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.45
0.45
0.47
0.47
Net Worth
15.25
15.25
15.27
15.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.52
0.02
0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
919.9
|39.63
|55,148.99
|-8.15
|0.54
|817.54
|118.71
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,474.55
|45.02
|26,912.2
|27.47
|2.85
|217.72
|531.83
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,692.55
|20.05
|24,379.9
|180.26
|1.78
|1,031.35
|618.26
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,648.4
|70.06
|10,966.15
|36.27
|0.09
|242.53
|126.77
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
IIFLCAPS
335.95
|17.27
|10,413.81
|66.07
|0.89
|387.56
|71.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Agrawal
Director
Ayush Jain
Director & CFO
Atul Vijayvargiya
Director
Sheetal Agrawal
Managing Director
Pavan Pathak
Addtnl Independent Director
Prakesh Shah
10 SBG-4 Behind Air India Bldg,
Nehru Palace Lal Kothi Tonk Rd,
Rajasthan - 302015
Tel: -
Website: http://www.dazzelconfindive.com
Email: dazzel_confindive@rediffmail.com
2E/21 Alankit House,
Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234/23541
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Dazzel Confindive Ltd. engages in the construction business in India. It also involves in trading stocks and securities, as well as offers computer education services. The company is based in Indore, ...
Read More
