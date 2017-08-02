Dazzel Confindive Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
14.8
14.8
14.8
14.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.45
0.45
0.47
0.47
Net Worth
15.25
15.25
15.27
15.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0.36
0.18
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.02
Total Liabilities
15.61
15.43
15.3
15.31
Fixed Assets
0.19
0.09
0.13
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
9.3
9.25
9.11
9.07
Inventories
0.23
0.21
0.21
0.15
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.93
2.31
2
0.72
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
8.66
8.29
8.31
8.4
Sundry Creditors
-2.42
-1.47
-1.36
-0.18
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.09
-0.04
-0.02
Cash
0.1
0.06
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
15.6
15.42
15.3
15.31
