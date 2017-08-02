iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dazzel Confindive Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
Aug 2, 2017|09:07:08 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dazzel Confindive Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

14.8

14.8

14.8

14.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.45

0.45

0.47

0.47

Net Worth

15.25

15.25

15.27

15.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0.36

0.18

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.02

Total Liabilities

15.61

15.43

15.3

15.31

Fixed Assets

0.19

0.09

0.13

0.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

9.3

9.25

9.11

9.07

Inventories

0.23

0.21

0.21

0.15

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.93

2.31

2

0.72

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.66

8.29

8.31

8.4

Sundry Creditors

-2.42

-1.47

-1.36

-0.18

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.09

-0.04

-0.02

Cash

0.1

0.06

0.04

0.02

Total Assets

15.6

15.42

15.3

15.31

Dazzel Confindiv : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dazzel Confindive Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.