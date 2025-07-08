Dazzel Confindive Ltd. engages in the construction business in India. It also involves in trading stocks and securities, as well as offers computer education services. The company is based in Indore, India.Dazzel Confindive was incorporated on October 21, 1992. It is promoted by Hasti Mal Chhajer, Laad Kanwar Chhajer and Asha Chhajer. It made its public issue in the year 1995.
