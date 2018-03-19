iifl-logo-icon 1
Delta Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

2.57
(0.00%)
Mar 19, 2018|10:07:07 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

11.6

11.6

11.6

11.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.72

9.72

9.71

9.7

Net Worth

21.32

21.32

21.31

21.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.59

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

21.32

21.92

21.32

21.3

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.18

0.22

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.31

19.53

20.76

21.27

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

19.43

19.63

21.65

22.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.07

-0.86

-0.74

Cash

1.88

2.21

0.34

0.01

Total Assets

21.32

21.92

21.32

21.3

