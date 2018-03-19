Delta Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.72
9.72
9.71
9.7
Net Worth
21.32
21.32
21.31
21.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.59
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
21.32
21.92
21.32
21.3
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.18
0.22
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.31
19.53
20.76
21.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
19.43
19.63
21.65
22.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.07
-0.86
-0.74
Cash
1.88
2.21
0.34
0.01
Total Assets
21.32
21.92
21.32
21.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.