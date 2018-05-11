To The President of India / Members of Dena Bank

Report On the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Dena

Bank (‘the Bank) as at 31 March, 2018, which comprise the

Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2018, and the Profit and Loss

Account, and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended policies and other and a summary of significant explanatory information. Incorporated in these financial statements are the returns of 20 branches audited by us and 758 branches audited by statutory branch auditors. The branches audited by us and those audited by other auditors have been selected by the Bank in accordance with the guidelines issued to the Bank by the Reserve Bank of India. Also incorporated in the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss are the returns from 1094 branches (including 72 satellite branches) which have not been subjected to audit. These unaudited branches account for 11.67 per cent of advances, 37.87 per cent of deposits, 12.21 per cent of interest income and 37.03 per cent of interest expenses.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the bank in accordance with Banking Regulation Act 1949, Reserve Bank of India guidelines from time to time and accounting standards generally accepted in India. This responsibility includes design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation of the financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Banks preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on effectiveness of the entitys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

6. In our opinion, as shown by books of bank and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (a) the Balance Sheet, read with the notes thereon is a full and fair Balance Sheet containing all the necessary particulars, is properly drawn up so as to exhibit a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Bank as at 31 March 2018 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India;

(b) the Profit and Loss Account, read with the notes thereon shows a true balance of loss, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, for the year covered by the account; and (c) the Cash Flow Statement gives a true and fair view of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949; Subject to the limitations of the audit indicated in paragraph 1 to 5 above and as required by the Banking Companies (Acquisition and

Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970/1980, and subject also to the limitations of disclosure required therein, we report that: (a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory; (b) The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank; and

(c) The returns received from the offices and branches of the

Bank have been found adequate for the purposes of our audit.

8. We further report that: a) the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss account dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account and returns; b) the reports on the accounts of the branch offices audited by branch auditors of the Bank under section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; c) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement comply with the applicable accounting standards.