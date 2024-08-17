iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dena Bank Merged Share Price

12.65
(2.43%)
Mar 7, 2019|03:43:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Dena Bank Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

12.4

Prev. Close

12.35

Turnover(Lac.)

344.16

Day's High

12.85

Day's Low

12.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,857.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dena Bank Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dena Bank(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dena Bank(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:23 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 80.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 80.74%

Non-Promoter- 11.35%

Institutions: 11.34%

Non-Institutions: 7.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dena Bank Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

2,259.05

787.15

666.93

561.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,943.75

6,897.99

6,474.54

6,878.98

Net Worth

9,202.8

7,685.14

7,141.47

7,440.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

402.29

-2,601.67

6,780.01

-3,386.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dena Bank Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dena Bank Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Amit Kumar

Nominee (Govt)

Ashok Kumar Singh

Nominee (RBI)

S C Murmu

Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi

Director(Shareholders)

Yasho Verdhan Verma

Director(Shareholders)

Rakesh Kumar

Managing Director & CEO

Karnam Sekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dena Bank Merged

Summary

Dena Bank is one of the most prestigious banks of India having a good market share. The Bank is one among the few banks to receive the World Bank loan for technological upgradation and training. They are the first bank to introduce Minor Savings Scheme, Credit card in rural India known a Dena Krishi Sakh Patra, Drive-in ATM counter of Juhu, Mumbai and Customer rating system for rating Bank Services.The family of Devkaran Nanjee founded Dena Bnak on May 26, 1998 with the name Devkaran Nanjee Banking Company Ltd. In December 1939, they became a public limited company and the name was changed to Dena Bank Ltd. In the year 1969, the Dena Bank was nationalized along with 13 other Banks in India.During the year 1996-97, the Bank came out with their maiden public issue of 6 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 20 per share aggregating to Rs 180 crore. During the year 2002-03, the Bank launched Dena International Debit Card with affiliation to VISA International. They also added 44 new ATMs during the financial year.During the year 2004-05, the Bank signed a MoU with the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd for distribution of their non-life insurance products through their branches. They introduced a novel concept in retail Banking namely Finmart and opened 40 Dena Finamart that aims to all retail needs of their customer in a speedy and efficient manner. They also launched Dena Bill Pay, m-banking, Dena IndiaRemit etc.During the year 2005-06, a branch in Metro Sector was m
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Dena Bank Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.