Summary

Dena Bank is one of the most prestigious banks of India having a good market share. The Bank is one among the few banks to receive the World Bank loan for technological upgradation and training. They are the first bank to introduce Minor Savings Scheme, Credit card in rural India known a Dena Krishi Sakh Patra, Drive-in ATM counter of Juhu, Mumbai and Customer rating system for rating Bank Services.The family of Devkaran Nanjee founded Dena Bnak on May 26, 1998 with the name Devkaran Nanjee Banking Company Ltd. In December 1939, they became a public limited company and the name was changed to Dena Bank Ltd. In the year 1969, the Dena Bank was nationalized along with 13 other Banks in India.During the year 1996-97, the Bank came out with their maiden public issue of 6 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 20 per share aggregating to Rs 180 crore. During the year 2002-03, the Bank launched Dena International Debit Card with affiliation to VISA International. They also added 44 new ATMs during the financial year.During the year 2004-05, the Bank signed a MoU with the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd for distribution of their non-life insurance products through their branches. They introduced a novel concept in retail Banking namely Finmart and opened 40 Dena Finamart that aims to all retail needs of their customer in a speedy and efficient manner. They also launched Dena Bill Pay, m-banking, Dena IndiaRemit etc.During the year 2005-06, a branch in Metro Sector was m

