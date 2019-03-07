iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dena Bank Merged Cash Flow Statement

12.65
(2.43%)
Mar 7, 2019|03:43:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dena Bank Merged

Dena Bank Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

402.29

-2,601.67

6,780.01

-3,386.64

Other operating items

Operating

402.29

-2,601.67

6,780.01

-3,386.64

Capital expenditure

35.86

1,114.28

8.76

-549.6

Free cash flow

438.16

-1,487.39

6,788.78

-3,936.24

Equity raised

13,492.75

13,459.3

13,557.48

12,324.7

Investing

4,511.01

2,464.29

-3,850.14

2,268.97

Financing

2,30,163.28

2,42,574.37

2,30,230.84

2,08,714.11

Dividends paid

0

0

50.5

118.32

Net in cash

2,48,605.2

2,57,010.57

2,46,777.46

2,19,489.86

Dena Bank Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dena Bank Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.