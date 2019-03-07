Dena Bank Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
402.29
-2,601.67
6,780.01
-3,386.64
Other operating items
Operating
402.29
-2,601.67
6,780.01
-3,386.64
Capital expenditure
35.86
1,114.28
8.76
-549.6
Free cash flow
438.16
-1,487.39
6,788.78
-3,936.24
Equity raised
13,492.75
13,459.3
13,557.48
12,324.7
Investing
4,511.01
2,464.29
-3,850.14
2,268.97
Financing
2,30,163.28
2,42,574.37
2,30,230.84
2,08,714.11
Dividends paid
0
0
50.5
118.32
Net in cash
2,48,605.2
2,57,010.57
2,46,777.46
2,19,489.86
