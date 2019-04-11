iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

31
(-60.76%)
Apr 11, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.47

9.47

9.47

9.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.23

4.23

4.2

4.23

Net Worth

13.7

13.7

13.67

13.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.03

0.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.7

13.7

13.7

14.2

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.62

13.64

13.61

14.12

Inventories

20.5

20.5

20.5

20.5

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.68

0.69

0.64

0.92

Sundry Creditors

-5.83

-5.83

-5.82

-5.58

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.73

-1.72

-1.71

-1.72

Cash

0.04

0.02

0.05

0.04

Total Assets

13.7

13.7

13.7

14.2

