Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.47
9.47
9.47
9.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.23
4.23
4.2
4.23
Net Worth
13.7
13.7
13.67
13.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.03
0.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.7
13.7
13.7
14.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.62
13.64
13.61
14.12
Inventories
20.5
20.5
20.5
20.5
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.68
0.69
0.64
0.92
Sundry Creditors
-5.83
-5.83
-5.82
-5.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.73
-1.72
-1.71
-1.72
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.05
0.04
Total Assets
13.7
13.7
13.7
14.2
No Record Found
