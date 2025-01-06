TO THE MEMBERS OF DIAMANT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statement

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind-AS financial statements of DIAMANT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (the Company), (PAN : AAACD2168B) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities, under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide the basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

There is no major business transaction in the company and there is no employee employed for the operation of the same, on the basis of this information, in our opinion this might affect the going concern concept of the company in the near future. But on the basis of written representation received from the management we have been informed that the situation is temporary in nature and in the near future they will carry on the business effectively. The above factors cast a significant uncertainty on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. Pending the resolution of the above uncertainties, the Company has prepared the aforesaid statement on a going concern basis.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming an opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have not determined any key audit matters to be communicated in our report of the current period except the fact that the loan which has been classified as NPA for which companys premises has been given as collateral security, the possession of that premises has been taken by the bank, and the company has vacated that property and shifted to the new place.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

a) Audit of the Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also :

Identify and assess the risks of material mis-statement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omission, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where

applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of written representation received from directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors of the Company is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended :

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our

information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of any pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material forceeable losses, if any, on on long term contracts including derivatives contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH (1) OF OUR REPORT EVEN DATE ON THE ACCOUNTS OF DIAMANT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED, NAGPUR FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31st MARCH, 2024

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

1. In respect of the companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :

a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company, disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant & Equipment.

c) As explained to us, all property, plant & equipment have been verified by the management during the year in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) In respect of its inventories:

i) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

ii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures

of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

iii) The Company has maintained proper records of inventories. As per the

information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were

noticed on physical verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the statements of current assets submitted to banks, for working capital limits have not been provided to us by the management.

3. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, LLPs and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which

a) The company had not provided any loans to any other entity during the year but had provided Corporate Guarantee to Andhra Bank for loan to Ginger Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. of Rs. 30 crore which has been foreclosed during the year and NOC has been received from the company. The company has not provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

b) In our opinion, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys Interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the informations and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 to 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security, except flats of Dhaba which were given as additional security to the bank on behalf of loan obtained by M/s. Ginger Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and the old guarantee given to the bank when M/s. Ginger Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. was a subsidiary at the time of obtaining the loan, and from the closing of the previous financial year M/s. Ginger Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. is neither a subsidiary nor the associate of M/s. Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. and during the year M/s. Ginger Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has foreclosed the said loan and received NOC from Union Bank of India and hence the corporate guarantee stands discontinued.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for any of the services / goods of the Company.

7. In respect of Statutory dues:

a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, during the current financial year a major liability has arisen to the Company to deposit undisputed statutory dues including Sales tax, Service Tax, Value added Tax Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, and according to our finding no such undisputed amounts were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are certain statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount of Demand Outstanding (Rs.) Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Nagpur Local Body tax Payment of tax on Sales 75,20,319/- F.Y. 2013-14 Bombay High Court Income tax Payment of Tax and Interest 90,74,721/- F.Y. 2007-08 Income tax Appellate Tribunal ESIC Dec 2015 to Dec 2018 ESIC Contributions 8,21,858/- Dec 2015 to Dec 2018 Appelate Authority ESIC

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of following dues to banks and financial institution :

Union Bank of India Dharampeth Branch Nagpur.

Sr No Type of Facilities Amount Sanctioned Current outstanding 1 Cash Credit 8,00,00,000/- 8,29,71,931/- 2 Car Loan 11,25,000/- 6,05,315/- 3 Temporary Overdraft No basis found 43,98,354 /-

SREI Equipment Finance Ltd. Nagpur

Sr No Type of Facilities Amount Sanctioned Current outstanding 1 Unsecured Loan 2,34,36,000/- 2,34,36,000/-

All the above mentioned facilities has been classified as NPA by the bank and as the bank has not debited the Interest in the companys account therefore the company has provided interest as expense after the classification of loan as NPA.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c ) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries

(e) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

9. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

12. The Companys transaction with related parties are in compliance with section 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013.

13. The Company is required to appoint internal auditor and we have examined the reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him and the provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act.2013 have been complied with.

15. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

16. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

17. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

18. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

19. In our opinion, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under Clause 20 of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT OF DIAMANT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED, NAGPUR FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31st MARCH, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of "DIAMANT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED" NAGPUR ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Statement of Profit and Loss of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.