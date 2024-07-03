Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹1.06
Prev. Close₹1.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.35
Day's High₹1.11
Day's Low₹1.01
52 Week's High₹1.68
52 Week's Low₹0.86
Book Value₹3.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.04
7.04
7.04
7.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.86
3.99
4.07
4.18
Net Worth
10.9
11.03
11.11
11.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.4
10.66
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-96.24
-18.61
Raw materials
0
-0.06
-0.4
-10.65
As % of sales
0
0
99.85
99.89
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.59
-0.49
-0.85
-1.6
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.1
-0.13
-0.17
Tax paid
-0.51
-0.09
-0.06
-0.33
Working capital
-5.65
1.41
-1.51
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-96.24
-18.61
Op profit growth
4,676.63
-26.29
-21.89
-125.71
EBIT growth
9,134.16
-82.33
-1.68
-184.7
Net profit growth
752.88
-44.84
-47.2
-39.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
16.49
43.56
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
16.49
43.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Naresh Saboo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Reenal Jigar Kamdar
Whole-time Director
Madhu Saboo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Diamant Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Diamant Investment & Finance Ltd in 1980. The name of Company was changed to Diamant Investment & Finance Ltd. effective from 01 February 2005 and again changed to its present name Diamant Infrastructure Limited effective from March 24, 2011.The company executed various contracts of road projects SFRC Rain Water Drains and Civil Contracts which include Contracts from Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., IRB infrastructure ltd., ATR Infraproject Pvt. Ltd., IVRCL, Vishwa Infraways Pvt. Ltd., Sadbhav Engineering Ltd., Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Chetak Enterprises Ltd., Refex Energy Ltd., Jindal Power Limited, Ginger Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.,etc.Diamant Carbon and Graphite Products Ltd.(DCGP), the Gujarat based company is into manufactures and markets Carbon and Graphite products.The company has installed new production line for resin bonded crucibles in the year 1998-99 at a cost of 1.5 crores. The commercial production have commenced during 2001-02.The untimely demise of the 2 promoters who are looking the total affaris of the Company there was total vacuum in the Company. The Company sold its manufacturing facility to M/s.Vesuvius India Ltd, Kolkata for Rs.3.89 crores.As there is no business operation at Mehsana, Gujarat the Company decided to shift the Registered office to Maharashtra.
Read More
The Diamant Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd is ₹3.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diamant Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0.86 and ₹1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.97%, 3 Years at 7.64%, 1 Year at 3.92%, 6 Month at -4.50%, 3 Month at -20.30% and 1 Month at -13.11%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.