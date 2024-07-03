iifl-logo-icon 1
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

1.06
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.06
  • Day's High1.11
  • 52 Wk High1.68
  • Prev. Close1.06
  • Day's Low1.01
  • 52 Wk Low 0.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1.06

Prev. Close

1.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0.35

Day's High

1.11

Day's Low

1.01

52 Week's High

1.68

52 Week's Low

0.86

Book Value

3.1

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 81.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.04

7.04

7.04

7.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.86

3.99

4.07

4.18

Net Worth

10.9

11.03

11.11

11.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.4

10.66

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-96.24

-18.61

Raw materials

0

-0.06

-0.4

-10.65

As % of sales

0

0

99.85

99.89

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.59

-0.49

-0.85

-1.6

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.1

-0.13

-0.17

Tax paid

-0.51

-0.09

-0.06

-0.33

Working capital

-5.65

1.41

-1.51

0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-96.24

-18.61

Op profit growth

4,676.63

-26.29

-21.89

-125.71

EBIT growth

9,134.16

-82.33

-1.68

-184.7

Net profit growth

752.88

-44.84

-47.2

-39.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2015

Gross Sales

16.49

43.56

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

16.49

43.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.43

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Diamant Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Naresh Saboo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Reenal Jigar Kamdar

Whole-time Director

Madhu Saboo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diamant Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd. was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Diamant Investment & Finance Ltd in 1980. The name of Company was changed to Diamant Investment & Finance Ltd. effective from 01 February 2005 and again changed to its present name Diamant Infrastructure Limited effective from March 24, 2011.The company executed various contracts of road projects SFRC Rain Water Drains and Civil Contracts which include Contracts from Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., IRB infrastructure ltd., ATR Infraproject Pvt. Ltd., IVRCL, Vishwa Infraways Pvt. Ltd., Sadbhav Engineering Ltd., Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Chetak Enterprises Ltd., Refex Energy Ltd., Jindal Power Limited, Ginger Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.,etc.Diamant Carbon and Graphite Products Ltd.(DCGP), the Gujarat based company is into manufactures and markets Carbon and Graphite products.The company has installed new production line for resin bonded crucibles in the year 1998-99 at a cost of 1.5 crores. The commercial production have commenced during 2001-02.The untimely demise of the 2 promoters who are looking the total affaris of the Company there was total vacuum in the Company. The Company sold its manufacturing facility to M/s.Vesuvius India Ltd, Kolkata for Rs.3.89 crores.As there is no business operation at Mehsana, Gujarat the Company decided to shift the Registered office to Maharashtra.
Company FAQs

What is the Diamant Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Diamant Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd is ₹3.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diamant Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0.86 and ₹1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd?

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.97%, 3 Years at 7.64%, 1 Year at 3.92%, 6 Month at -4.50%, 3 Month at -20.30% and 1 Month at -13.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diamant Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.32 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 81.43 %

