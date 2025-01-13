Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.17
2.78
Op profit growth
-56.24
-4.39
EBIT growth
-56.99
15.23
Net profit growth
1,734.99
-55.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.33
9.54
10.26
EBIT margin
9.5
8.14
7.26
Net profit margin
-20.43
-0.41
-0.94
RoCE
4.45
8.84
RoNW
-3.87
-0.19
RoA
-2.39
-0.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.09
-0.25
-0.6
Book value per share
5.69
6.65
6.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.58
-2.34
-1.97
P/B
0.11
0.09
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
6.92
3.85
4.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
15.13
16.99
19.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
715.12
214.58
Inventory days
89.64
94.43
Creditor days
-407.65
-114.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.39
-1.22
-1.19
Net debt / equity
0.6
0.62
0.84
Net debt / op. profit
6.44
3.44
4.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.18
-50.98
-25.27
Employee costs
-1.84
-1.11
-2.76
Other costs
-39.62
-38.35
-61.7
