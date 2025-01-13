iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

1.03
(-4.63%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamant Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.17

2.78

Op profit growth

-56.24

-4.39

EBIT growth

-56.99

15.23

Net profit growth

1,734.99

-55.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.33

9.54

10.26

EBIT margin

9.5

8.14

7.26

Net profit margin

-20.43

-0.41

-0.94

RoCE

4.45

8.84

RoNW

-3.87

-0.19

RoA

-2.39

-0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.09

-0.25

-0.6

Book value per share

5.69

6.65

6.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.58

-2.34

-1.97

P/B

0.11

0.09

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

6.92

3.85

4.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

15.13

16.99

19.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

715.12

214.58

Inventory days

89.64

94.43

Creditor days

-407.65

-114.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.39

-1.22

-1.19

Net debt / equity

0.6

0.62

0.84

Net debt / op. profit

6.44

3.44

4.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.18

-50.98

-25.27

Employee costs

-1.84

-1.11

-2.76

Other costs

-39.62

-38.35

-61.7

Diamant Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamant Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.